Dan Quinonez Named PHCC Chief Operating Officer

Since joining the Foundation on June 1, 2023, Quinonez has overseen the release of new plumbing and HVAC training materials, an increase in annual giving campaign donations, expanding the PHCC Academy® to develop more post-apprentice courses, the addition of new scholarships for veterans and Latino applicants, and an industry joint effort to train the US competitor for the WorldSkills competition.

"I am truly honored to take on this new role and am excited to collaborate closely with CEO Sheridan, the PHCC team, and all of our members,” said Quinonez. “Together, we will enhance operational performance and remain dedicated to delivering exceptional value to our members, all while upholding the highest standards of quality and service in everything we do."

Past Service

Before joining the PHCC Educational Foundation, Quinonez served as a Senior Account Executive for the Kellen Company, a prominent Association Management Company. In this capacity, he served as the Executive Director for the Roof Coatings Manufacturers Association (RCMA) and the Professional Electrical Apparatus Reconditioning League (PEARL), playing a pivotal role in expanding and promoting these organizations through various initiatives, including education, outreach, technical advancement, and advocacy.

His other roles included working with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) in Washington DC, where he advocated for the home building community. In addition, he served in the United States Army Reserves for 12 years.

Quinonez’s appointment was part of an internal structural reorganization of PHCC that is designed to increase membership, sponsorship opportunities and industry exposure.

“I am excited to head into 2025 with this new organizational structure and am looking forward to a new phase of growth for PHCC,” said Sheridan.