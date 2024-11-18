Latest from Around the Web
SFA Saniflo USA Makes Donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation in Observance of Veterans Day
EDISON, NJ — SFA SANIFLO USA, a division of Group SFA and a global leader in above-the-floor macerators, grinders, drain pumps, and lift stations, has announced its donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to serving our nation’s heroes and their families. This partnership underscores Saniflo’s commitment to giving back to those who have sacrificed so much for their country.
The Gary Sinise Foundation has established itself as a beacon of hope and support for military veterans and first responders. Established in 2011 by award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, the Foundation focuses on creating programs that entertain, educate, inspire, and strengthen communities while ensuring that the sacrifices of America’s brave service members and their families are honored and supported in practical, transformative ways.
Done in observance of Veterans Day 2024, Saniflo’s contribution will directly support these vital initiatives, including the construction of specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders, as well as essential outreach programs that address mental wellness and provide essential resources to those in need.
“Supporting the Gary Sinise Foundation aligns perfectly with our values at Saniflo,” says Regis Saragosti, CEO of SFA Saniflo North America, “and it’s an honor to contribute to an organization that does so much for our nation’s heroes. We are inspired by the Foundation’s mission and are proud to play a part in supporting these brave men and women and their families.”
Saniflo’s donation is a testament to the company’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and its ongoing mission to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities.
To learn more about the Gary Sinise Foundation and how you can support its mission, visit https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/.