SFA Saniflo USA Makes Donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation in Observance of Veterans Day

Done in observance of Veterans Day 2024, Saniflo’s contribution will directly support these vital initiatives, including the construction of specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders, as well as essential outreach programs that address mental wellness and provide essential resources to those in need.

“Supporting the Gary Sinise Foundation aligns perfectly with our values at Saniflo,” says Regis Saragosti, CEO of SFA Saniflo North America, “and it’s an honor to contribute to an organization that does so much for our nation’s heroes. We are inspired by the Foundation’s mission and are proud to play a part in supporting these brave men and women and their families.”

Saniflo’s donation is a testament to the company’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and its ongoing mission to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities.

To learn more about the Gary Sinise Foundation and how you can support its mission, visit https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/.