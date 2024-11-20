ABC 2025 National Chair, Executive Committee Announced

WASHINGTON, DC — Associated Builders and Contractors today announced that David Pugh, a Partner at Bradley in Birmingham, Alabama, was elected 2025 Chair of ABC National Board of Directors during its meeting at the association’s annual Leadership Institute in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"Nothing could be more thrilling than leading ABC in its 75th year, and as ABC’s first-ever associate member national chair, I am looking forward to the opportunity,” said Pugh. “Throughout those 75 years, ABC has consistently helped its members develop their people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably. Whether exercising its leadership in government affairs, expanding and improving workforce development or relentlessly pursuing not only safety at the worksite but also the total human health and wellness of all workers, ABC has proven that the merit shop movement is for the betterment of the individual, the construction industry and the nation."

"As a member-led organization, Associated Builders and Contractors truly represents the best of the best in the construction industry and the contractors that build the nation’s most enduring, innovative, high-quality construction projects,” said Michael Bellaman, ABC President and CEO. “Leading ABC into its 75th year, David, Chair-Elect ‘Murph’ Murphy, Secretary Brandon Mabile and every 2025 elected leader will continue to deliver on ABC’s primary purpose of being the voice of the merit shop and objectives to be transformational leaders in the construction industry."

The members of ABC’s 2025 Executive Committee, who will take office on Jan. 1, 2025, are: