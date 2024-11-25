Spreading Goodwill

Restoring Water

Back in October, Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians in Tacoma, WA, helped Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 91 get back to normal fundraising activities by repairing the organization’s plumbing issues and restoring water to its facility.

VFW Post 91 was established to serve veterans returning from combat, specifically those in the 91st Infantry Division from World War I, known as the “Wild West Division.” Originally constructed in the 1950s, the building had many plumbing components failing due to age. This eliminated its ability to host critical fundraising events and generate revenue for the veteran community for the past year.

“I had the opportunity to meet with the leadership team at Post 91, and being a veteran myself, I was moved by the passion and commitment that their leadership demonstrated in creating a place of camaraderie and support for fellow veterans,” said Jason Fournier, president of Harts. “Every [one] of those individuals answered the call during multiple foreign conflicts over the last several decades, so we at Harts felt compelled to return their sacrifice and acts of service with one of our own.”

Harts secured donations from its primary supplier, Winsupply of Puget Sound, to assist with the project.

“On behalf of VFW Post 91, I would like to thank Harts and Winsupply of Puget Sound for donating time and materials to restore our plumbing system,” said Commander of VFW Post 91 Elwin L. Farnsworth. “With their support, Post 91 can continue to accomplish our mission of helping veterans in need, as we have since the post was founded in 1918.”