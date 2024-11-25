Spreading Goodwill

Latest from Around the Web
Charitable giving of time, money or materials is not limited to December as people need help all year. The plumbing and heating community is one that gives generously, every year, to local and global causes. We’ve collected here only a sample of the charitable works the industry has sponsored this year.
Alleviating Hunger
Water heater and boiler manufacturer Bradford White Corp. supported three charitable organizations this Thanksgiving season: Jaws Youth Playbook, Mel Trotter Ministries and Philabundance Food Bank. The company’s charitable contributions include both monetary support and employees’ volunteered time.
- Once again, the company partnered with former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski and his foundation Jaws Youth Playbook. Its $5,000 donation supported a Thanksgiving Turkey Drive where full meals were distributed to needy families across Philadelphia.
- The company sponsored this year’s Camp Out for Hunger, and provided a $10,000 donation to the Philabundance Food Bank, the event's beneficiary. Each year, local Philadelphia radio hosts Preston & Steve “camp out” at the Wells Fargo Center complex for a week, broadcasting live and encouraging donations of food or funds to Philabundance.
- In addition, employees at Bradford White’s headquarters in Ambler, PA, hosted a food drive and donated the collected items to Camp Out for Hunger in support of Philabundance.
- Bradford White’s contribution to Mel Trotter Ministries in Middleville, MI, included time and money for the Thanksgiving Community Meal at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, MI. Its $10,000 donation allowed many unhoused individuals and families to eat a full meal around a community table on Thanksgiving. In addition, 25 Middleville employees and their families volunteered at the event.
“We love being a part of the communities where we live and work and believe that no one in them should have to go hungry,” said Rebecca Owens, Bradford White’s senior communications manager. “We’re so thankful that organizations like these exist, and [partnering with them and brightening] Thanksgiving for our neighbors in need is a meaningful way to kick off the holiday season.”
Restoring Water
Back in October, Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians in Tacoma, WA, helped Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 91 get back to normal fundraising activities by repairing the organization’s plumbing issues and restoring water to its facility.
VFW Post 91 was established to serve veterans returning from combat, specifically those in the 91st Infantry Division from World War I, known as the “Wild West Division.” Originally constructed in the 1950s, the building had many plumbing components failing due to age. This eliminated its ability to host critical fundraising events and generate revenue for the veteran community for the past year.
“I had the opportunity to meet with the leadership team at Post 91, and being a veteran myself, I was moved by the passion and commitment that their leadership demonstrated in creating a place of camaraderie and support for fellow veterans,” said Jason Fournier, president of Harts. “Every [one] of those individuals answered the call during multiple foreign conflicts over the last several decades, so we at Harts felt compelled to return their sacrifice and acts of service with one of our own.”
Harts secured donations from its primary supplier, Winsupply of Puget Sound, to assist with the project.
“On behalf of VFW Post 91, I would like to thank Harts and Winsupply of Puget Sound for donating time and materials to restore our plumbing system,” said Commander of VFW Post 91 Elwin L. Farnsworth. “With their support, Post 91 can continue to accomplish our mission of helping veterans in need, as we have since the post was founded in 1918.”
Funding Nonprofits
Denver’s High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling surpassed $100,000 in donations last summer through its High 5 Cares program. It was created to give back to the community and spotlight different nonprofits throughout the year. High 5 donates $4,000 to the selected nonprofits in addition to funds generated from employee donations, High 5 club memberships and the proceeds from the High 5 clothing line.
“When we first started the program in 2018, we wanted to make an impact by supporting the incredible nonprofits throughout Denver,” said Levi Torres, Co-Owner of High 5. “We couldn’t have reached this huge milestone so quickly if it wasn’t for the support from our staff and the community.”
It was the donation to Judi’s House that pushed High 5 beyond the $100,000 mark. In 2002, former NFL quarterback Brian Griese and his wife, Dr. Brook Griese, a clinical psychologist specializing in childhood trauma and loss, founded Judi’s House in Denver in his mom’s memory. Judi Griese died of breast cancer when her son was 12.
“Being a business owner means more than returning a profit; it means supporting your community and helping it thrive, noted co-owner Cassi Torres.
Supporting Veterans
To celebrate Veteran’s Day, November 11, SFA Saniflo USA donated to the Gary Sinise Foundation, established in 2011 by award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise.
It focuses on creating programs that entertain, educate, inspire and strengthen communities while ensuring that the sacrifices of America’s brave service members and their families are honored and supported in practical, transformative ways.
Saniflo’s contribution will directly support these vital initiatives, including the construction of specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders, as well as essential outreach programs that address mental wellness and provide essential resources to those in need.
“Supporting the Gary Sinise Foundation aligns perfectly with our values at Saniflo,” said Regis Saragosti, CEO of SFA Saniflo North America, “and it’s an honor to contribute to an organization that does so much for our nation’s heroes.”
Making Wishes Come True
Family and friends joined Make-A-Wish Maine and Pine State Service Experts (Portland, ME) to surprise seven-year-old Stella Axelsen of Westbrook, ME, at the reveal of her very own rockstar-themed “She Shed” in her backyard. A huge fan of Taylor Swift and Jojo Siwa, Axelson has a respiratory disorder and has wished for her own private getaway, a wish that was granted courtesy of Service Experts.
Make-A-Wish Maine's mission is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since its founding in 1992, it has granted more than 1,900 wishes for kids in each of Maine’s 16 counties. Make-A-Wish has granted more than 360,000 wishes nationwide to children battling critical illnesses.
The Pine State Service Experts team put the finishing touches on the She Shed the day of the big reveal, after which a group including Make-A-Wish Maine, Service Experts and 50 of Axelson family and friends lined the driveway to celebrate her arrival home to see her shed for the first time. She and her friends will get to rock out in her private getaway, which is complete with a karaoke machine, friendship bracelet supplies, and more.
“As a company, we have always been committed to delivering total home comfort to our local communities,” said Dave Moody, Chief Marketing Officer of Service Experts. “Our seven-year partnership with Make-A-Wish has given us the chance to bring that comfort to more than just our customers as we’ve given families like Stella’s the hope and healing a granted wish can bring.”
Collecting Donated Tools
For the 15th year, marketing communications firm Sonnhalter held its tool drive in August to benefit Habitat for Humanity. This year, staff collected nearly $50,000 worth of tools and building material donations. Since Sonnhalter began its efforts in 2010, it has collected $567,000—more than half a million in donations.
Drilling a New Well
Made possible through HometownH2O and the Water Well Trust (WWT), Brandi Bentley-Brown, Rimrock, AZ, received a new water well system to provide dependable water access.
Since the shared well serving their home and five other households went dry in 2018, Bentley-Brown and her family have had to haul water daily, adding to their challenges without a reliable water source. Despite managing mast cell activation syndrome, she has been working extra shifts to help make ends meet.
Along with addressing her own health, Bentley-Brown cares for her mother, who is battling terminal cancer, and assists in raising her three nephews, whom she plans to welcome into her home in the future. Additionally, her son is undergoing medical treatment, which adds to the strain of the family’s expenses.
"What drives me to do this work is knowing that I can help people solve their water problems,” said Nathan White, Owner and Operator of Northern Arizona Pump. “We've been drilling in this area for [more than] 50 years, so it’s great to be able to give back to the community in this way. For us, being able to restore access to clean, dependable water is more rewarding than anything else."
Launched in early 2020, HometownH2O is a united effort between two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long, his foundation’s Waterboys initiative and Xylem to address water scarcity issues, which currently leave more than 2.2 million Americans without access to clean water. HometownH2O works alongside WWT, a national nonprofit that helps fund and supply water to low-income families.
“Access to water is essential, yet too many families in rural areas still face significant challenges,” said Susan O’Grady, Xylem’s senior director of marketing, building services and agriculture. “With our partners, we’re not only helping to solve immediate water access issues, but also raising awareness about the ongoing water crisis in communities across the country.”