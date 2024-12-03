Limbach Holdings Acquires Consolidated Mechanical

WARRENDALE, PA —(BUSINESS WIRE)— Limbach Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMB) (“Limbach” or the “Company”), a building systems solutions firm that partners with building owners and facilities managers who have mission-critical mechanical, electrical, and plumbing infrastructure, today announced that it has acquired Consolidated Mechanical, Inc. (“CMI”).

Founded in 1984 in Owensboro, Kentucky, CMI serves the heavy industrial, power, and commercial markets. CMI is a premier provider of mechanical, millwright, steel fabrication, plumbing construction, maintenance, and outage services to owners of complex process systems in the industrial sector. The acquisition of CMI was internally sourced by Limbach, as the Company continues to pursue value enhancing opportunities that meet its strict criteria. Limbach paid an initial purchase price of $23 million, and CMI is expected to contribute annualized revenue of approximately $23 million beginning in 2025, and EBITDA of $4 million per annum.

Transaction Highlights

The acquisition extends Limbach’s reach into the industrial sector, with new exposure to the power generation, food processing, manufacturing, and metals markets in Kentucky, Illinois, and Michigan.

CMI's satellite presence in Western Michigan complements Limbach’s existing operations in the Southeast corner of the state, positioning the company to better serve a lucrative institutional market across Michigan.

CMI generates revenue primarily through Owner Direct Relationships, with a robust mix of time and materials and cost-reimbursable revenue streams focused on repair, maintenance, and retrofit activities.

Total consideration paid by Limbach at closing was $23 million, subject to typical working capital adjustments. The acquisition was funded from available cash and has performance-based, contingent earn-outs totaling up to $2 million, which would potentially be payable over the next two years.

Management Commentary

“We are excited to welcome the CMI team to the Limbach family,” said Michael McCann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Limbach Holdings. "This acquisition enhances our regional footprint and increases our ability to provide solutions and services to our national customers. Additionally, CMI extends our reach into industrial mechanical services, including power generation, food processing, manufacturing, and metals end-markets, and by significantly broadening our service offerings. We anticipate the acquisition will have a negligible impact on our revenue and earnings in 2024. Our focus will be on 2025, integrating operations, and unlocking synergies.

“With this acquisition, the total consideration paid to date by Limbach for strategic acquisitions is more than $82 million, without issuing any stock as consideration for those acquisitions. We remain focused on additional potential transactions that align with our culture, expand our footprint, and enhance our service offerings.

“I want to thank the Thompson Family for building a strong, culture-driven organization that has attracted remarkable talent and strong customer relationships. Their deep roots in industrial mechanical services and the team’s disciplined approach to project execution and risk management are an ideal fit for Limbach. CMI is precisely the kind of acquisition we’re looking for to support our strategic goals and implement our value creation model, leading to mutual growth and success.”

Chuck Thompson, CMI’s President, said, “Combining with Limbach joins two great organizations that share a common culture and an unparalleled dedication to caring for employees and servicing the mechanical needs of mission-critical customers. We appreciate Limbach’s commitment to our community as well as the end markets we serve and are excited to become a pillar of Limbach’s growing industrial presence. We’re also looking forward to expanding CMI’s presence into the healthcare market and serving Limbach’s national healthcare customers who require mechanical services in the local and regional markets in which we’ve established a reputation for delivering exceptional solutions.”

