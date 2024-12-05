Department of Labor Seeks Nominees for Advisory Committee on Construction Safety

WASHINGTON, DC — The US Department of Labor is seeking nominations for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Advisory Committee for Construction Safety and Health.

The committee was established by the Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act, also known as the Construction Safety Act, to advise the Secretary of Labor and Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health on policy matters arising under the CSA, and the formulation of construction standards.

The Secretary will select 14 members representing the interests of employers, employees, state safety and health agencies and the public to create a broad-based, balanced and diverse committee. The remaining representative is designated by the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Members generally serve a two-year term and can be appointed to successive terms. The advisory committee meets two to four times per year. Submit nominations and supporting materials, identified by Docket No. OSHA-2024-0002, to the Federal eRulemaking Portal. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 2, 2025.

Read the Federal Register notice for additional information, which includes documentation required for nominee submittals.

The committee’s charter was renewed in November 2024 for a two-year term. Learn more about ACCSH by visiting www.osha.gov/advisorycommittee/accsh.