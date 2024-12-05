RectorSeal® Expands Midwest Plumbing Market Coverage with Balfrey & Johnston in Wisconsin

HOUSTON, TX — RectorSeal, a leading manufacturer of quality HVAC/R and plumbing tools and accessories, has announced the addition of Balfrey & Johnston as its plumbing representative in Wisconsin. Balfrey & Johnston will continue covering RectorSeal's Michigan territory and providing comprehensive support to clients across Michigan and Wisconsin.

"Balfrey & Johnston has been a dedicated representative for RectorSeal in Michigan for several years," said Donnie King, RectorSeal's Midwest Regional Sales Manager. "The team they’ve assembled in Wisconsin boasts many years of experience and is well known for exceptional customer service. "

Headquartered in Michigan, Balfrey & Johnston has been a leading manufacturers’ representative of quality HVAC and plumbing products for several decades. They provide strategic guidance and extensive market knowledge, offering solutions tailored to meet customers' needs and strengthen client relationships.

Jason Peters, Vice President and Principal at Balfrey & Johnston, shared the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence: “Expanding our representation of RectorSeal products is the continuation of a great partnership. We aim to provide hands-on support to elevate contractor education, exposure, and sales.”

Since 1937, RectorSeal has offered products that have built a steadily growing and loyal following among contractors due to differentiated and proven product performance. Further, the company is often the first to tackle and solve challenges professional trade contractors face. In 2015, RectorSeal became part of CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI), and it now leads CSWI's Contractor Solutions segment.

Visit www.rectorseal.com for additional details.