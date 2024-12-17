NIBCO Partners With American Plumber Stories Season Five

ELKHART, IN — NIBCO INC. has announced its partnership for Season five of American Plumber Stories, a docuseries that serves to inspire, educate and entertain both current and future members of the plumbing industry.

Created by Pfister Faucets, American Plumber Stories celebrates the lives and work of all plumbers by sharing their passion and advice to the next generation of plumbers and their plans to reshape the industry. Anticipated to air in the second half of 2024, Season five will feature perspectives from plumbing experts in Australia, Alaska, Canada, Hawaii, and California and will highlight some of the common challenges faced by plumbers across the world. The series was recently awarded three Telly Awards.

A Natural Fit

“NIBCO partnering with American Plumber Stories was a natural fit, as we are committed to supporting and elevating the plumbing industry,” said Ashley Martin, President and COO, NIBCO. “The US is in critical need of the next generation of plumbers. This show is helping to engage young men and women in an authentic way to help change the perception and inspire successful and fulfilling careers in the plumbing trades.”

“Young men and women who enter the workforce early can learn the plumbing trade and make it a long-term career. This also allows many to establish and build their own company. The goal of American Plumber Stories is to update the perceptions of the plumber profession in a documentary-style format. We need to engage with young people, sharing an authentic look at the plumbing trade today and real plumbers’ success stories to encourage a new workforce,” says Spencer Brown, Pfister’s Director of Sales and Executive Producer of American Plumber Stories.

Spencer added, “The goals of American Plumber Stories are to inspire, educate and entertain. Our hope is that the docuseries changes the image of the industry, helping to attract and recruit new talent.”

Going International

Pfister Faucets created American Plumber Stories to feature plumbers across the nation, sharing the passion they have for their profession. The show tells stories of how they got started, their advice for future plumbers, and the rewards that come with the trade. Season five of American Plumber Stories is the first time the show has traveled outside of the United States and there is great excitement about reaching an international audience–especially the next generation of plumbers. Country music star and Army Reserve Soldier Craig Morgan will return as the show’s host.

“I was very excited when Pfister approached me about this project—I am glad to help shine a light on the trade and see what Pfister is doing with American Plumber Stories to help inspire a new generation of plumbers,” said Morgan.

For more information and to watch episodes of American Plumber Stories, please follow on Instagram, subscribe to YouTube, or visit the website at www.americanplumberstories.com.