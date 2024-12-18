Thompson Pump Honored with Best Practice Award at VMA Banquet

DAYTONA BEACH, FL — In a night dedicated to celebrating manufacturing excellence in Volusia and Flagler Counties, Thompson Pump was honored to receive the Best Practice Award for its commitment to Wellness at Work: Prioritizing Employee Well-being. The Best Practice Award is given to companies that excel in a particular area of business.

Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company, one of the country’s leading manufacturers of heavy-duty bypass and dewatering pumps, has been focusing on the health and well-being of its employees. This year, the team’s wellness committee—a group of six cross-functional members who rotate annually and are led by Thompson Pump Human Resources Director, Victor Nadeau—focused on personal, physical and mental well-being, as well as community service.

The committee created quarterly challenges, participated in community events, and provided monthly and daily care. Thompson Pump is also dedicated to employee safety and safety practices are incorporated into many well-being initiatives.

Happy, Healthy Employees

Thompson Pump continually strives to create a supportive culture, reflecting its commitment to holistic employee health. “Our dedication to fostering a supportive and healthy work environment is seen at every level of the company—like when the sales leadership took coolers of chilled Gatorade around to all the workers on a hot summer day, or when leadership offered employees flexible summer hours so they could opt out of working during the hottest times of the day. These are the types of employee-centered programs many companies say they want to do, but don’t follow through with. Not only does Thompson Pump follow through, but continually finds new ways to put employee well-being first,” said Nadeau.

“Happy and healthy employees are vital to our success and the relationship between productive, satisfied teams and business performance,” said Thompson Pump President, Chris Thompson. “It’s a true honor to be recognized for the commitment each of us makes to prioritize our employees’ well-being.”

The VMA

The 2024 Manufacturing Award Winners were announced during the Valve Manufacturer Association’s 44th Annual Banquet in December.

The VMA was established in 1980 by manufacturers for manufacturers. It is Florida’s premiere trade association dedicated to the success of local manufacturers and to building a skilled workforce, fostering industry connections and driving economic growth for manufacturers in our region.