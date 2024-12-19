United Rentals Launches New Excavation Safety Training Program

STAMFORD, CT — United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) has launched its Excavation Safety Training for Competent Persons Program, offering an interactive approach to teaching trench and excavation safety. Designed to enhance compliance and productivity, the program has engaging activities for the learner to apply their knowledge in key areas tailored to one of most hazardous tasks in construction.

The training helps competent persons—those overseeing excavation safety—along with employers and workers, understand and apply OSHA Standard 29 CFR Part 1926 Subpart P. It goes beyond the basics, covering topics such as soil evaluation, protective systems, and interpretations of safety standards.

Available through United Academy®, the program offers flexible formats, including in-person classes, virtual instructor-led sessions, and e-learning. Engaging features, such as virtual reality simulations and hazard hunts, make it an industry-leading resource for excavation work across various sectors, including infrastructure, oil and gas, and utilities.

Reducing Risk

“Working below ground, and building underground structures and utilities is demanding and requires relevant up-to-date safety training. Leading-edge training takes the information and classroom lessons to the field, which helps promote safe and compliant jobsites,” said Todd Hayes, Region Vice President – Trench Safety, United Rentals. “Our revised program will help our customers foster a culture of safety, while reducing risks and improving jobsite results.”

Developed with Mosaic Learning, the training platform integrates knowledge checks, simulation exercises, and other facilitated learning activities to support adult learners. It also includes the United Rentals Trench Safety app, featuring tools like a slope calculator and OSHA resources, available on iOS and Android.

Trench Safety Solutions

United Rentals Trench Safety provides the worksite with the most eﬃcient path to safety through underground solutions and safety training. With more than 92 trench safety locations and North America's largest shoring and underground excavation rental equipment fleet, United Rentals provides customers with customized, cost-effective trench safety and excavation rental solutions. It supplies OSHA-compliant trench protective systems, including shoring, shielding, lasers, optical instruments, and more. United Rentals services help companies in their pre-bid analysis of protective system solutions, on-site consultation, and designs for engineering teams.

Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.