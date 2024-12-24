Service Experts Lends a Hand as Military Makeover with Montel Completes 40th Home Renovation

Jones’ deployments in Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield brought him face-to-face with the stark realities of combat, and he sustained injuries, including a right ankle condition, a twisted right foot, and PTSD. To this day, there are lingering effects, which highlight the physical and emotional toll of his dedication to duty. Following his honorable discharge, Jones has worked with the VA, becoming a vital advocate for veterans, helping them navigate the often-complex process of accessing benefits. He and his wife, Francesca, have been married for 26 years and are the proud parents of a daughter, Kelsey.

Service Experts installed an A.O. Smith Signature 100 50-Gallon water heater to ensure optimum hot water delivery without an external power source. Additionally, members of the team volunteered by putting on some of the finishing touches like building furniture for and participating in the "big reveal" for the Jones family. While in town for the renovation, Edmonds also visited Service Experts’ Richardson headquarters to see a model of The Home of the Future, which showcases the energy-saving technologies and services transforming homes.