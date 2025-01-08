Nexstar Network Selects Ripley PR for its Strategic Partners Program

KNOXVILLE, TN — Ripley PR, a top public relations agency specializing in the home service and skilled trades industries, has been named a Strategic Partner by Nexstar Network, a member-owned organization that drives business growth and development for home service businesses throughout the United States, Canada and Australia.

Through the Strategic Partner program, Ripley PR becomes a preferred public relations vendor for Nexstar’s more than 1,000 members within the residential HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical trades.

“At Nexstar, our mission is to help the world’s best tradespeople become the world’s best businesspeople, and one way we do that is by helping our members access the resources and relationships they need to continually scale their businesses,” said Julian Scadden, President and CEO of Nexstar Network. “Our Strategic Partners are carefully vetted because we only offer the best when it comes to services, tools and equipment. Ripley PR has a proven track record and is well-known within the industry, and we welcome them as an excellent addition to our vendor program.”

Ripley PR offers a variety of services, including media relations, crisis management, and content strategies, with a focus on helping businesses grow. The agency's specialization in the skilled trades helps home service contractors create brand awareness and build a positive reputation within their local markets.

“Nexstar’s mission is similar to ours, so this partnership is such a great fit for us,” said Heather Ripley, CEO and Founder of Ripley PR. “So many within the home service industry want to grow their business or find new ways to reach customers, but they don’t know there to start. That’s where we come in. Whether that’s through the expert coaching and training Nexstar provides or through PR services we bring to the table, the result is the same: We’re helping contractors build their brand and boost their revenue. We look forward to working with Nexstar members to make that happen.”

