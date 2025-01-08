Elite Trades Championship Series Airs on CBS Sports Network

WEST PALM BEACH, FL —/PRNewswire/— The ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series (SETCS), was broadcast on CBS Sports Network in December (with the plumbing competition broadcast December 13th) highlighting the skills and craftsmanship of the nation's top tradespeople. This year's championship finals featured intense competitions across the electrical, HVAC, automotive and plumbing trades.

With a spotlight on both professionals and students/apprentices, the broadcast series highlighted the importance of critical trades and underscored the importance of nurturing new talent in these imperative fields.

Vital Contributions

"The skilled trades are the backbone of our communities, providing essential expertise and dedication to the work that keeps our world running," said Scott Goldman, Senior Director of Content Marketing at ServiceTitan. "We are proud to use this platform to showcase the remarkable talent of these professionals, celebrating their hard work, craftsmanship, and the vital contributions they make every day."

In 2024, competitors across all categories vied for a share of a $250,000 prize pool in cash and sponsor-provided awards. These skilled professionals earned their spot in the finals through a series of rigorous qualifying events held over several months. The competition culminated in intense head-to-head matchups within a custom-built arena, designed to both challenge their expertise and celebrate their essential contributions to the trades.

Below are the 2024 champions crowned at the West Palm Beach Convention Center, including standout competitor Craig Childress, who achieved remarkable success by winning titles in both HVAC and plumbing for the second consecutive year.