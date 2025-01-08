Elite Trades Championship Series Airs on CBS Sports Network

Latest from Around the Web
WEST PALM BEACH, FL —/PRNewswire/— The ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series (SETCS), was broadcast on CBS Sports Network in December (with the plumbing competition broadcast December 13th) highlighting the skills and craftsmanship of the nation's top tradespeople. This year's championship finals featured intense competitions across the electrical, HVAC, automotive and plumbing trades.
With a spotlight on both professionals and students/apprentices, the broadcast series highlighted the importance of critical trades and underscored the importance of nurturing new talent in these imperative fields.
Vital Contributions
"The skilled trades are the backbone of our communities, providing essential expertise and dedication to the work that keeps our world running," said Scott Goldman, Senior Director of Content Marketing at ServiceTitan. "We are proud to use this platform to showcase the remarkable talent of these professionals, celebrating their hard work, craftsmanship, and the vital contributions they make every day."
In 2024, competitors across all categories vied for a share of a $250,000 prize pool in cash and sponsor-provided awards. These skilled professionals earned their spot in the finals through a series of rigorous qualifying events held over several months. The competition culminated in intense head-to-head matchups within a custom-built arena, designed to both challenge their expertise and celebrate their essential contributions to the trades.
Below are the 2024 champions crowned at the West Palm Beach Convention Center, including standout competitor Craig Childress, who achieved remarkable success by winning titles in both HVAC and plumbing for the second consecutive year.
"I don't think it has fully sunk in yet. This has been an incredible experience," said Childress after securing multiple titles for the second consecutive year. "Being the first to win two competitions back-to-back is a huge accomplishment. It means a lot to me, and I'm passionate about inspiring future generations in the trades."
In addition to the prize pool, sponsors also provided essential products and software throughout the competition, highlighting the tools competitors use in their everyday work. Contributions came from industry leaders such as Little Giant, Challenger Lifts, Hunter Engineering, ServiceTitan, Trane, American Standard, Malco Tools, NAVAC, Johnstone Supply, RLS, IDEAL, AutoZone's ALLDATA OEM software, Milwaukee, FLEX, Yokohama, Duralast, Monro, Cerro Flow, Cerroset, Crocodile Cloth, Studson, Rheem, and SharkBite. The championships also received support from ASE, Moss Construction, ICC, Express Employment Services, NATE, IEC, UNOH, HVAC Tactical, Women in HVACR, Florida PHCC and TechForce Foundation.
For more information about the ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series and to learn more about our finalists and sponsors, please visit https://elitetrades.global