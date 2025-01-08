James Vaughan Sworn in as New Business Manager of Plumbers & Gasfitters Local 12

BOSTON, MA — James Vaughan, a 37-year member of Plumbers & Gasfitters Local 12, was sworn in this week as the new Business Manager to lead New England's largest plumbing union, taking over for longtime Business Manager Tim Fandel, who retired at the end of 2024.

Vaughan, who joined Local 12 in 1988 and has served as a business agent for the past nine years, was officially sworn in during a ceremony at the Local 12 union hall in Dorchester by United Association New England Representative Harry Brett, who himself is a former Business Manager for Local 12.



"I'm very proud and honored," Vaughan said. "I'm excited for what the future brings. We're going to make Local 12 better. The foundation has been set by Harry and Timmy and now we're going to build upon it."

Vaughan worked as an apprentice for four years before becoming a journeyman. He started as a truck driver and became a master plumber, an estimator, a foreman and a superintendent. He previously served on the Local 12 Building Committee and the Executive Board before he was elected a Business Agent in 2016. He has also worked as a plumbing inspector for 18 years.