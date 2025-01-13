Ferguson's Kate Bailey Joins NKBA Global Connect

NKBA Global Connect is designed to help manufacturers understand business practices in the North American kitchen and bath sector, reduce risk and prepare for successful entry into the market. NKBA Global Connect Advisors, industry leaders located in North America, are key to this preparation sharing insights, experiences, and connections as part of the process.

Bailey, a thought leader with a wide range of experience including showroom, merchandising, category, and product management; sales, distribution, and negotiations, is responsible for vendor contracts and intentional product strategy at Ferguson. Her teams manage vendor relationships in HVAC, water heaters, rough and finished plumbing, appliances, lighting, and hardware categories. Prior to her current focus, she spent 15 years as part of the Ferguson showroom channel, in roles from sales to senior management.

Membership in the Global Connect program offers access to a wide range of strategic business advisors who are able to consult on topics including distribution strategies, regulations and compliance, finance and insurance, product design and development, among others. The program aims to inspire, inform, strengthen and empower the K&B industry around the world.

“We are thrilled to have Kate Bailey join us as a Global Connect Advisor,” said Geraldine Morrison, Chief Partnerships Officer, Domestic & Global Brands, for NKBA. “She brings two decades of expertise, passion, and energy to the sector, and will share her deep knowledge of showroom sales, logistics, management and strategic planning with our members. These are crucial to a successful foray into the North American market, and we are fortunate to have Kate on the team. We’re gratified to see the evolution and influence of Global Connect as a platform for the design industry to connect.”