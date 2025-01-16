Armstrong Fluid Technology to Partner with Parts Town

TORONTO, CANADA — Armstrong Fluid Technology, a global leader in HVAC and fluid flow solutions, has announced a new partnership with Parts Town, a leading distributor of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) HVAC parts. This collaboration will improve access to critical components and deliver expanded service excellence to customers.

Enhancing Availability and Service

Through this partnership, the Armstrong portfolio of repair part kits and accessories will now be readily available through Parts Town’s distribution network. Customers will benefit from quicker access to Armstrong’s high-quality products, ensuring minimal downtime and optimized system performance.

Why This Partnership Matters

Comprehensive Support: The partnership combines Armstrong's technical expertise with Parts Town's renowned customer service, offering troubleshooting, product advice, and tailored solutions.

Faster Turnaround: Parts Town's logistics capabilities ensure expedited delivery, keeping operations running smoothly and efficiently.

What Customers Can Expect

This partnership represents a commitment from both Armstrong and Parts Town to deliver value and reliability. Customers will experience:

A broader selection of readily available genuine OEM parts.

Enhanced support through Parts Town’s customer service team.

Improved access to Armstrong’s technical resources and expertise.

A Shared Vision for the Future

Armstrong Fluid Technology and Parts Town share a dedication to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Commenting on the new partnership agreement, Ramakrishnan Ashok, Head – Parts Strategy & Engineering with Armstrong stated, “We are excited to embark on this new initiative. Both organizations aim to set new standards for excellence in serving and supporting customers.”