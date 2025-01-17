WINT and Ferguson Announce Collaboration to Elevate Water Management and Leak Mitigation

NEW YORK, NY — WINT Water Intelligence, a global leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions, announces a strategic collaboration with Ferguson, the largest value-added distributor of plumbing supplies, PVF, waterworks, and fire and fabrication products in the United States. WINT’s solutions are now available to Ferguson’s extensive distribution network, offering a broader selection of advanced technologies that complement Ferguson’s existing commercial building solutions.

“We are thrilled to team up with Ferguson, a true leader in the plumbing and HVAC industries,” said Alon Geva, WINT’s CEO. “This strengthens WINT’s distribution channels with more capabilities while also allowing us to concentrate on elevating and further developing our innovative software solutions. Together, we aim to set new standards in water management and leak detection.”

Moving forward, Ferguson will now offer WINT’s advanced water management solutions to its customers and manage the distribution of WINT’s systems throughout the United States. The relationship will take the industry standard to the next level when it comes to accurate water consumption monitoring, water damage prevention, water waste reduction and promoting water sustainability across the board, while positioning each company at the forefront of water management.

“As the importance of preventing leaks and water damage grows, we recognize the need to provide our customers with the most advanced and reliable solutions available,” said Trey Horne, Ferguson Outside Sales Representative. “Working with WINT ensures our customers have full access to top technology to help safeguard their properties and minimize the impact of water-related issues, all while driving the path toward better sustainable water management together.”

Complete Building Lifecycle

WINT systems installed in buildings report to reduce water consumption and its associated carbon emissions by 20%-25%. Moreover, a recent study by Munich Re, the world’s largest global reinsurer, found that construction jobsites protected by WINT dramatically reduce the impact of water leak damage; sites where WINT was installed were found to submit 73% fewer insurance claims and resulted in 90% less payouts when compared with sites not protected by WINT.

WINT equips contractors, developers and property management teams with holistic solution for managing water throughout the lifecycle of a building, from construction to operation. It is used globally by customers including Suffolk Construction, HP, PepsiCo, the Empire State Building, as well as many other leading enterprises, general contractors (GCs) and facility owners.

The WINT platform includes portfolio-wide water monitoring and analysis, leak mitigation with real-time detection and auto shut-off; unparalleled anomaly detection and analytics powered by advanced AI algorithms; and comes with an enterprise-grade management for operation in large and mid-sized facilities. Green buildings deploying WINT can add multiple credits to their overall LEED sustainability score to increase their overall ranking.

To read more about the collaboration and how contractors could benefit, visit info.wint.ai/wint-ferguson-partnership.