United Association of Union Plumbers, Pipefitters and Steamfitters Local 602 Mourn Loss of Members on American Airlines Flight 5342
[Editor's Note: the original version of this story cited four members of the union as lost in the tragedy; the loss of a fifth union member was subsequently confirmed.]
WASHINGTON, DC — On the evening of January 29th, a regional jet carrying 64 passengers crashed into a US Army UH-60 helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan National Airport. Authorities believe there were no survivors.
Among the victims were five members of Plumbers, Pipefitters and Steamfitters Local 602. Union Association General President Mark McManus and UA Steamfitters Local 602 Business Manager Chris Madello released a joint statement saying:
As more information continues to come in, we are heartbroken to confirm that five members of UA Steamfitters Local 602 were among the victims of the American Airlines Flight 5342 crash. The entire United Association is grateful to the first responders who worked tirelessly through the night, and who will continue to investigate what happened. Our focus now is on providing support and care to the families of our Brothers as we continue to gather more information in the coming days.
We will share more details as they become available, including a nationwide UA relief effort for the families. These members will be forever in our hearts, and may God bless them and their loved ones. May they forever rest in peace.
Update: the names of the five United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters (UA) members who were on board American Airlines Fight 5342 have been released to the media. They are:
Jesse Pitcher, 30 years old, 8 years of service - UA Local 5
Charles "Charlie" McDaniel, 44 years old, 22 years of service - UA Local 602
Jonathan D. Boyd, 40 years old, 20 years of service - UA Local 602
Michael "Mikey" Stovall, 40 years old, 19 years of service - UA Local 602
Alexander "Alex" Huffman, 34 years old, 9 years of service - UA Local 602