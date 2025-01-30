A.O. Reed Names New Executive Vice President, Gerald Foster

SAN DIEGO, CA — A.O. Reed has named a new Executive Vice President, Gerald Foster. Foster has over 25 years of mechanical experience and has been a leading force in the company’s sales department. He has vast experience in project management, estimating, value engineering, and managing pre-construction for large commercial projects. Foster is eager to take on this new leadership opportunity to continue A.O. Reed’s legacy in Southern California.

A.O. Reed is a leading mechanical contractor headquartered in San Diego which has recently expanded, opening new locations in Los Angeles and Anaheim.

Gerald Foster

Foster joined the US Army in 1991 after graduating high school. He served for four years, stationed in Germany, and deployed to Saudi Arabia as part of the first Gulf War. Following his military service, he pursued higher education at community college, earning an associate’s degree in Sociology. He then attended Cal Poly Pomona, where he graduated with a B.S. in Construction Engineering.

Committed to continuous growth, Foster further advanced his credentials by obtaining his Professional Engineer (PE) License, Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) Certification, and LEED Accredited Professional (LEED AP) designation. His educational and professional background equips him with the technical expertise to deliver innovative and practical solutions. Foster leverages this knowledge to stay current with industry advancements, ensuring that projects are delivered efficiently while providing customers with reliable, forward-thinking solutions.

After college, Foster gained valuable experience working for other mechanical contracting companies in Southern California, honing his skills in project management and operations. Over time, he transitioned to the pre-construction side, where he developed expertise in performing quantity take-offs, building detailed estimates, and cultivating strong client relationships. Foster's approach, centered on integrity and prioritizing what was best for each project, earned him a stellar reputation in the industry. By consistently delivering quality results and fostering trust, he secured repeat business from general contractors and clients who appreciated his dedication and professionalism.

At A. O. Reed

At A.O. Reed, Foster is deeply impressed by the employees’ pride in their craftsmanship and dedication to delivering high-quality work. From detailing/BIM, fabrication, and on-site installations, the tradesmen ensure that every project is installed with the highest quality HVAC and plumbing systems.

Sharing similar values and goals, Foster found A.O. Reed to be an ideal environment for him to thrive professionally. The company’s commitment to excellence is reflected not only in its work but also in its people. A.O. Reed’s general foremen boast an average tenure of 20 years at the company, a testament to the supportive and enduring workplace culture. Additionally, the company is proud to have employees who represent second- and third-generation legacies, continuing a tradition of loyalty and expertise that sets A.O. Reed apart.

Foster has had an opportunity to work on numerous high-profile projects, including RaDD (IQHQ), UCSD Hillcrest Outpatient Pavilion, Torrey View by Breakthrough Properties, Alexandria Tech Center, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and many more.

In his personal life, Foster and his wife Ashlee have four children together. His weekends are spent attending his kid's activities, such as dance, soccer games, and gymnastic meets. Foster’s hobbies include surfing and snowboarding. He loves driving around town and showing the A.O. Reed projects to his family; one in particular includes Petco Park. As an avid Padres fan, he loves taking his family to baseball games, supporting his team, and subliminally supporting A.O. Reed.

In this new chapter, Foster is set to maintain the company’s historical reputation and legacy. He’s eager to take on his leadership role at one of the largest mechanical contracting companies in San Diego. With his background and experience in the industry, A.O. Reed is set to maintain and expand its reputation as the best mechanical contractor in Southern California.

