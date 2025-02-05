  • Newsletter Subscriptions
  • Magazine Subscription
    • 67a37fd5442d67fa023b5c53 Whitlam Logo With Tag Jpeg
    1. Around the Web

    J.C. Whitlam Manufacturing Company Announces Mark A. Whitlam as New President

    Feb. 5, 2025
    Whitlam has held various leadership roles within the company, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Sales.
    67a37fd5442d67fa023b5c53 Whitlam Logo With Tag Jpeg

    WADSWORTH, OH — J.C. Whitlam Manufacturing Company, a leader in the plumbing industry since 1900, has announced the appointment of Mark A. Whitlam as its new President. Whitlam, representing the fourth generation of the Whitlam family, has been an integral part of the company since 1988.

    J. C. Whitlam
    Mark A. Whitlam.
    Mark A. Whitlam.

    Mark Whitlam holds a business degree from the University of Akron. Over the years, he has held various leadership roles within the company, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Sales. His extensive experience and dedication have been pivotal in driving the company's growth and maintaining its reputation for quality and innovation.

    "I am honored to continue the 125-year legacy of my family’s business and lead J.C. Whitlam Manufacturing into the future," said Mark Whitlam. " Our commitment to delivering high-quality products and exceptional service remains as strong as ever."

    Founded in 1900, J.C. Whitlam Manufacturing Company began with a single product, Tyte-Unyte Pipe Joint Compound, and has since expanded to offer over 300 chemical specialty products related to pipe joining. The company remains headquartered in Wadsworth, Ohio, and operates as a fifth-generation family-owned business.

    For more information about J.C. Whitlam Manufacturing Company and its products, please visit www.jcwhitlam.com.

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor, create an account today!

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations