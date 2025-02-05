J.C. Whitlam Manufacturing Company Announces Mark A. Whitlam as New President

Mark Whitlam holds a business degree from the University of Akron. Over the years, he has held various leadership roles within the company, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Sales. His extensive experience and dedication have been pivotal in driving the company's growth and maintaining its reputation for quality and innovation.

"I am honored to continue the 125-year legacy of my family’s business and lead J.C. Whitlam Manufacturing into the future," said Mark Whitlam. " Our commitment to delivering high-quality products and exceptional service remains as strong as ever."

Founded in 1900, J.C. Whitlam Manufacturing Company began with a single product, Tyte-Unyte Pipe Joint Compound, and has since expanded to offer over 300 chemical specialty products related to pipe joining. The company remains headquartered in Wadsworth, Ohio, and operates as a fifth-generation family-owned business.

