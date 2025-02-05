Partnership to Launch Groundbreaking Mental Health App for Construction Workers

COCONUT CREEK, FL — ABC Cares Foundation, the charitable arm of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast, has joined forces with behavioral health leader Harm Reduction Center (HARC) to introduce a revolutionary mobile app designed to address the current mental health challenges faced by construction industry workers.

This first-of-its-kind app provides workers immediate, confidential access to mental health services, removing barriers and eliminating the stigma often associated with seeking help. Participating construction companies will display QR codes at job sites, allowing workers to discreetly scan and connect with licensed providers for support.

"Construction professionals are the backbone of our communities, and their mental well-being is essential," said Aaron Palazzolo, Director of Development for ABC Cares Foundation. "This initiative offers an accessible, stigma-free solution to help workers when they need it most.”

Private, Confidential, Accessible

The app’s design prioritizes privacy and confidentiality. All interactions are HIPAA-compliant, ensuring workers’ personal information and treatment details are securely protected. Workers can connect directly with licensed mental health providers without employer involvement, and in-person appointments are scheduled within 48 hours. The app offers access to therapies, case management, psychiatric care, addiction counseling, and more.

The construction industry is facing a mental health crisis , with suicide rates four times the national average and significantly higher instances of anxiety, depression, and substance abuse disorders.

"These statistics are unacceptable," said Peter Dyga, CEO of ABC Cares Foundation. "This partnership is about action—making mental health care more accessible, which demonstrates our commitment to the safety and well-being of the individuals who build our communities."

The collaboration with HARC, a trusted leader in behavioral health and substance abuse treatment, ensures the highest standard of care. The center’s evidence-based approach addresses trauma, addiction, and psychiatric needs, tailored to each individual’s situation.

The ABC Cares Foundation remains at the forefront of supporting the construction industry, offering financial assistance, mental health resources, and disaster relief support. Together with HARC, they are breaking down barriers to mental health care, fostering a safer and healthier work environment for construction professionals.