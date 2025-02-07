Latest from Around the Web
Josam Expands Commitment to Domestic Compliance with Federally Funded Project Solutions
Feb. 7, 2025
Josam®, a Watts® brand, provides domestic drainage solutions that comply with the strict requirements of federally funded projects. With a portfolio of made-in-America products, Josam helps ensure contractors, engineers, and specifiers have access to high-quality drainage solutions that meet key federal procurement regulations, including:
- Buy American Act (BAA)
- Build America, Buy America Act (BABA)
- Trade Agreements Act (TAA)
- American Iron and Steel (AIS)
Josam’s compliant drainage solutions include:
- Cast iron drainage
- PRO-PLUS® trench drains
- Stainless steel drainage
- Stainless steel push-fit pipe and fittings
Designed for superior performance and reliability, these products support compliance for federally funded projects including military bases, wastewater treatment plants, government buildings, hospitals, airports, and universities.
To explore Josam’s domestic-compliant drainage solutions, visit Josam.com/Domestic.
