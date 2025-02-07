  • Newsletter Subscriptions
  • Magazine Subscription
    • 67a6595efd0c3ff868f17904 Image001
    1. Around the Web

    Josam Expands Commitment to Domestic Compliance with Federally Funded Project Solutions

    Feb. 7, 2025
    Josam is helping ensure contractors have access to high-quality drainage solutions that meet key federal procurement regulations.
    67a6595efd0c3ff868f17904 Image001

    Josam®, a Watts® brand, provides domestic drainage solutions that comply with the strict requirements of federally funded projects. With a portfolio of made-in-America products, Josam helps ensure contractors, engineers, and specifiers have access to high-quality drainage solutions that meet key federal procurement regulations, including:

    Watts
    wattsjosam_domestic
    • Buy American Act (BAA)
    • Build America, Buy America Act (BABA)
    • Trade Agreements Act (TAA)
    • American Iron and Steel (AIS)

    Josam’s compliant drainage solutions include:

    • Cast iron drainage
    • PRO-PLUS® trench drains
    • Stainless steel drainage
    • Stainless steel push-fit pipe and fittings

    Designed for superior performance and reliability, these products support compliance for federally funded projects including military bases, wastewater treatment plants, government buildings, hospitals, airports, and universities.

    To explore Josam’s domestic-compliant drainage solutions, visit Josam.com/Domestic.

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor, create an account today!

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations