Tweet Garot Promotes Hope Voigt to President and Chief Operating Officer

DE PERE, WI — Tweet Garot, a leading mechanical contracting firm, has announced the promotion of Hope Voigt to President and Chief Operating Officer. Voigt, who has served as COO since 2016, brings 15 years of dedicated service and exceptional leadership to her expanded role.

A certified public accountant with an MBA, Voigt has been instrumental in driving operational excellence and strategic growth throughout her tenure with the company. Her promotion reflects her outstanding contributions and vision for Tweet Garot's future.

"Hope possesses a rare combination of strategic insight and exceptional leadership abilities that sets her apart," said Chris Howald, Chief Executive Officer of Tweet Garot. "Her unique talent for bringing people together, aligning culture, and executing complex strategies has been transformative for our company. In my entire career, I've never worked with a leader who better understands how to unite teams while maintaining a clear focus on strategic objectives. I am thrilled to co-lead Tweet Garot with Hope as we enter this exciting new chapter in our company's growth."

In her new role as President and COO, Voigt will continue to oversee company operations while taking on expanded responsibilities for overall company leadership and strategic direction.

For more information about Tweet Garot and its services, please visit www.tweetgarot.com.