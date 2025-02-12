  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    ASHRAE Announces Nominees for 2025-26 Slate of Officers and Directors

    Feb. 12, 2025
    Feb. 12, 2025

Nominations were made by the ASHRAE Nominating Committee from a list recommended by individual members and from Chapters Regional Conferences.
    ATLANTA, GA – ASHRAE has announced its nominees for the 2025-26 slate of officers and directors.

    Nominations for officers and directors were made by the ASHRAE Nominating Committee from a list recommended by individual members and from Chapters Regional Conferences.

    The 2025-26 nominees are as follows: 

    • President-Elect:
      • Sarah Maston, PE, BCxP, LEED AP
    • Treasurer:
      •  Ashish Rakheja
    • Vice Presidents:
      • Trent Hunt
      • Andres Sepulveda
    • Directors and Regional Chairs:
      • Heather Platt-Gulledge – Region IV
      • Julia Timberman – Region V
      • Maggie Moninski – Region VI
      • Jason Alphonso – Region XII
      • Ching Loon Ong – Region XIII
      • Pankaj Dharkar – Region XV
    • Directors-at-Large:
      • Steve Kujak
      • Daniel Nall
      • Michael Pouchak
    • Alternate Director-at-Large:
      • Martin Dieryckx

    ASHRAE members will vote on the nominees via electronic ballot in May. Bill McQuade, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, LEED AP will serve as ASHRAE President for the 2025-26 Society Year.

    For more information on the 2025-26 slate of officers and directors, visit ashrae.org/2025-2026slate.

