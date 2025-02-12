ASHRAE Announces Nominees for 2025-26 Slate of Officers and Directors

Latest from Around the Web
Latest from Around the Web
Sponsored
Sponsored
ATLANTA, GA – ASHRAE has announced its nominees for the 2025-26 slate of officers and directors.
Nominations for officers and directors were made by the ASHRAE Nominating Committee from a list recommended by individual members and from Chapters Regional Conferences.
The 2025-26 nominees are as follows:
- President-Elect:
- Sarah Maston, PE, BCxP, LEED AP
- Treasurer:
- Ashish Rakheja
- Vice Presidents:
- Trent Hunt
- Andres Sepulveda
- Directors and Regional Chairs:
- Heather Platt-Gulledge – Region IV
- Julia Timberman – Region V
- Maggie Moninski – Region VI
- Jason Alphonso – Region XII
- Ching Loon Ong – Region XIII
- Pankaj Dharkar – Region XV
- Directors-at-Large:
- Steve Kujak
- Daniel Nall
- Michael Pouchak
- Alternate Director-at-Large:
- Martin Dieryckx
- Martin Dieryckx
ASHRAE members will vote on the nominees via electronic ballot in May. Bill McQuade, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, LEED AP will serve as ASHRAE President for the 2025-26 Society Year.
For more information on the 2025-26 slate of officers and directors, visit ashrae.org/2025-2026slate.
Voice your opinion!
Voice your opinion!
To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor, create an account today!
Sponsored Recommendations
Sponsored Recommendations