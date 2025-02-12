ASHRAE Announces Nominees for 2025-26 Slate of Officers and Directors

ATLANTA, GA – ASHRAE has announced its nominees for the 2025-26 slate of officers and directors.

Nominations for officers and directors were made by the ASHRAE Nominating Committee from a list recommended by individual members and from Chapters Regional Conferences.

The 2025-26 nominees are as follows:

President-Elect: Sarah Maston , PE, BCxP, LEED AP

Treasurer: Ashish Rakheja

Vice Presidents: Trent Hunt Andres Sepulveda

Directors and Regional Chairs: Heather Platt-Gulledge – Region IV Julia Timberman – Region V Maggie Moninski – Region VI Jason Alphonso – Region XII Ching Loon Ong – Region XIII Pankaj Dharkar – Region XV

Directors-at-Large: Steve Kujak Daniel Nall Michael Pouchak

Alternate Director-at-Large: Martin Dieryckx







ASHRAE members will vote on the nominees via electronic ballot in May. Bill McQuade, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, LEED AP will serve as ASHRAE President for the 2025-26 Society Year.



For more information on the 2025-26 slate of officers and directors, visit ashrae.org/2025-2026slate.