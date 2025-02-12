Jobber's Latest Home Service Economic Report Reveals Positive Momentum for 2025

TORONTO, CANADA —/PRNewswire/— Jobber, A leading provider of home service software, has released its latest Home Service Economic Report: 2024 Review and 2025 Outlook. The report features expert insights and proprietary data aggregated from more than 250,000 residential cleaners, landscapers, HVAC technicians, electricians, plumbers, and more, who run their businesses using Jobber.

After successfully navigating a challenging 2024, the report indicates that Home Service businesses are regaining momentum, fueled by strengthening consumer spending, a recovering housing market, and accelerating digital adoption.

"Our latest report highlights how businesses navigated shifting consumer demand, leveraged digital tools, and adapted their pricing strategies to stay competitive in 2024," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder at Jobber. "Despite lingering inflation concerns and uncertainty around interest rates, our data shows that demand for home services is rebounding. As the economy stabilizes and policy decisions unfold in 2025, Home Service entrepreneurs have a strong opportunity for growth and long-term success."

Key Insights from the Report

Consumer Demand Rebounding : While 2024 saw fewer jobs being scheduled, businesses maintained revenue by adjusting pricing and increasing job sizes. Late-year improvements suggest consumer confidence is returning, positioning 2025 as a year of renewed growth.

: While 2024 saw fewer jobs being scheduled, businesses maintained revenue by adjusting pricing and increasing job sizes. Late-year improvements suggest consumer confidence is returning, positioning 2025 as a year of renewed growth. Home Values Driving Renovations: Single-family home prices jumped 5.8% in Q4 of 2024, increasing homeowners' willingness to invest in upgrades, repairs, and remodeling projects.

Single-family home prices jumped 5.8% in Q4 of 2024, increasing homeowners' willingness to invest in upgrades, repairs, and remodeling projects. New Construction Growth: A late-year surge in housing starts signals rising demand for new builds, creating more opportunities for Home Service professionals.

A late-year surge in housing starts signals rising demand for new builds, creating more opportunities for Home Service professionals. Digital Payment Popularity Soars: Nearly half of all transactions on a dollar basis were made digitally in 2024, and trends suggest that digital payments could surpass 50% in 2025.

Segment Highlights: Green, Cleaning, Contracting, and Construction

The report highlights positive end-of-year trends across key Home Service segments—including Green, Cleaning, Contracting, and Construction. A deeper breakdown is as follows:

Green: The Green segment includes lawn care, landscaping, and other related outdoor services. The Green sector saw volatility in 2024, with a spring downturn in scheduled work followed by a late-year rebound. Revenue mirrored this trend as businesses offset lower job volumes with higher-ticket services or price adjustments. Despite fluctuations, the sector ended strong.

The Green segment includes lawn care, landscaping, and other related outdoor services. The Green sector saw volatility in 2024, with a spring downturn in scheduled work followed by a late-year rebound. Revenue mirrored this trend as businesses offset lower job volumes with higher-ticket services or price adjustments. Despite fluctuations, the sector ended strong. Cleaning: Cleaning services include residential and commercial cleaning, carpet cleaning, junk removal, and similar services. The cleaning sector saw a slowdown in scheduled work but improved in the second half of the year. Pricing adjustments helped drive revenue growth despite fluctuating demand.

Cleaning services include residential and commercial cleaning, carpet cleaning, junk removal, and similar services. The cleaning sector saw a slowdown in scheduled work but improved in the second half of the year. Pricing adjustments helped drive revenue growth despite fluctuating demand. Contracting: The Contracting segment, which includes arborists, electricians, handymen, HVAC technicians, plumbers, and other non-construction trades, struggled with scheduling new work in early 2024 but rebounded later.

The Contracting segment, which includes arborists, electricians, handymen, HVAC technicians, plumbers, and other non-construction trades, struggled with scheduling new work in early 2024 but rebounded later. Construction: The Construction segment includes residential and commercial building and remodeling. This sector saw early-year slowdowns, with surges in April and July before stabilizing. Despite revenue fluctuations, the segment is poised to improve with a recovering housing market.

"We have a positive but cautious outlook for 2025," says Abheek Dhawan, Senior VP, Strategy & Analytics at Jobber. "Home Service businesses are seeing more new work get scheduled, steady revenue growth, and a continued increase in digital adoption. On the other hand, there is considerable political uncertainty at the moment, which could impact businesses when they're purchasing materials. On the whole, the Home Service category remains a critical driver of economic activity in America, and one that is relatively insulated from volatility."

To download the Jobber Home Service Economic Report: 2024 Review and 2025 Outlook, visit: https://getjobber.com/home-service-reports/feb-2025/