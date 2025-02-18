BrassCraft Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Lancaster Facility

NOVI, MI — BrassCraft Manufacturing Company, a leader in rough plumbing products, recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Lancaster, TX manufacturing facility.

The 50th anniversary celebration recognized the hard work and dedication of its employees while paying homage to the facility’s past and present milestones. Honored guests included the Lancaster Mayor and several City Council members.

Half a Billion Water Stops

The BrassCraft Lancaster Facility has manufactured half a billion water stops, serving over 50 million homes. This significant accomplishment was only possible because of its employees' commitment to manufacturing quality products built with the pro in mind. Lancaster also fabricates gas fittings for the BrassCraft Thomasville, NC plant.

“The employees are the heart of this facility,” says Clay Heard, Lancaster Plant Manager. “They show up every day focused on doing their part to create products that exceed customer expectations, and their commitment to producing quality work is only matched by their compassion and genuine care for one another.”

Lancaster has achieved several significant milestones:

For the past eight years, the facility has held an industry high safety record with only one lost time injury.

In 2011, the plant was awarded platinum membership by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for its ability to deliver sustainable reductions in energy, waste and water usage. This is the commission’s highest level of recognition. For more information on this recognition, visit investor.masco.com.

In the 1990’s, Lancaster increased its footprint by 79,000 square feet, bringing more than 100 jobs to the city.

In the mid 1980’s, Lancaster was one of the first to machine a one-piece water stop.

“Congratulations to Lancaster and the people who have built our reputation on 50 years of operation,” said Todd Jacobi, Vice President, Operations & Supply Chain. “This milestone—and all that will follow—is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible employees.”

For more on BrassCraft and their manufacturing facilities, visit www.brasscraft.com.