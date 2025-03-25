    • 67e2b85778fa512e6d011bdc Wattslogo
    Watts Announces Q2 Learn & Win Sweepstakes

    March 25, 2025
    This quarter’s sweepstakes features an array of prizes designed for outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers.
    Watts has announced the continuation of its Learn + Win Sweepstakes for Q2 2025, running from April 1 through June 30. This quarter’s sweepstakes features an array of prizes designed for outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers.

    Participants earn sweepstakes entries by engaging in Watts training opportunities, including eLearning courses, Lunch & Learn sessions, or in-person training at a Watts Learning Center. Each completed training earns tickets, which can be entered into the prize drawing of their choice. The more training completed, the greater the chances of winning.

    Participants are encouraged to register for Watts Works Online to take advantage of this opportunity. Beyond the chance to win high-quality prizes, participants will gain valuable knowledge about Watts’ comprehensive product offerings and industry expertise.

    Terms and conditions apply. Visit watts.com/learnandwin for official rules.

