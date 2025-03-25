Contractors Earn Top MCAA/CNA Safety Awards

MCAA and CNA have recognized companies for their achievements in safety through the MCAA/CNA Safety Excellence Awards. This program, which began in the 1990s, honors member companies that have demonstrated strong safety practices and innovative approaches to achieving high safety and health standards.

The Safety Excellence Awards evaluate safety programs, health initiatives, and the impact of safety innovations within the industry. Companies are divided into five categories based on the number of work hours they report, and winners are selected by a committee of industry peers. The awards program provides a platform for companies to showcase their safety efforts and share best practices.

To participate, companies submit detailed descriptions of their safety programs, including their strategies to achieve safety excellence and why they believe they should be recognized. The Safety Awards Selection Taskforce, led by CNA, reviews submissions with an emphasis on safety leadership, a strong safety culture, effective performance indicators, and innovative initiatives that have contributed to the company’s safety achievements.

MCAA congratulates the winners of this year’s MCAA/CNA Safety Excellence Awards:

Verne’s Plumbing | Category 1: 0 – 100,000 Work Hours

Armistead Mechanical | Category 2: 100,001 – 250,000 Work Hours

Mall City Mechanical | Category 3: 250,001 – 450,000 Work Hours

UMC | Category 4: 450,001 – 1,000,000 Work Hours

P1 Group | Category 5: Greater than 1,000,001 Work Hours

This marks the fifth time Armistead Mechanical has received the award. The company was previously recognized in 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2021.

"Safety is at the core of everything we do at Armistead Mechanical,” said Kevin Armistead, CEO and President. “This award is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and the strong culture of safety that we have built throughout the company.”

Armistead Mechanical takes a proactive and comprehensive approach to protecting its employees. The company employs a dedicated safety team, including two full-time safety professionals, who oversee rigorous training programs, compliance initiatives, and jobsite protocols to maintain a secure and efficient working environment.