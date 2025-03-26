ABC Obtains National Recovery-Friendly Workplace Certification

WASHINGTON, DC — Associated Builders and Contractors has announced it is the first building and construction association in the United States to achieve certification as a recovery-friendly workplace from the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation’s National Recovery Friendly Workplace Institute. This rigorous certification recognizes ABC’s commitment to fostering a supportive environment for employees in recovery from substance use disorders as well as their loved ones.

“This immense honor for ABC shows we are leading the construction industry by ensuring those who struggle with addiction have access to treatment and full recovery,” said Greg Sizemore, ABC Vice President of Health, Safety, Environment and Workforce Development. “ABC’s Total Human Health Initiative calls for substance use education and well-being to be integrated into an employer's value proposition for every employee—and, in many cases, their families. We encourage all employers in the construction industry to commit to establishing supportive policies, providing accessible mental health benefits and educating their workers to enhance employee wellness. Construction workers use tools every day, and they need the right tools to address mental health, addiction and suicide prevention, especially since construction is estimated to have one of the highest suicide rates among all industries.”

Treatment and Recovery

The certification recognizes ABC’s adherence to four requirements that ensure that individuals with substance use disorders get the same level of early access to treatment and recovery supports as other medical conditions would:

Culture: Promoting a recovery-friendly workplace with supportive policies and leadership.

Promoting a recovery-friendly workplace with supportive policies and leadership. Hiring, retention and advancement: Supporting fair hiring practices and employee wellness.

Supporting fair hiring practices and employee wellness. Benefits: Providing accessible and equitable resources for recovery and mental health.

Providing accessible and equitable resources for recovery and mental health. Education and awareness: Ensuring staff are informed and trained to support recovery initiatives.

“There are 14 million people in recovery working full time and 23 million with active SUD, many of whom are also working full time, that we hope through this certification will find in their workplace the culture and supports they need to seek and maintain recovery,” wrote Cathie Hartnett, Executive Director of the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation, and Dr. Andrea Barthwell, Chair of the foundation’s board, in a letter to ABC. “Through this certification, your company is being recognized as a leader in this space, while breaking the stigma of SUD and mental health, positively impacting the bottom line, and improving worker satisfaction and productivity.”

“The building and construction industry has experienced firsthand across companies of all sizes how SUD has impacted their workforce,” said Hartnett. “We applaud ABC for their commitment to creating a workplace program founded in science that includes early access to treatment and the needed support to sustain recovery. We look forward to working with their members to grow the number of recovery friendly workplaces.”

Total Human Health

ABC developed its Total Human Health Initiative to help contractors keep workers safe with tools to identify, acknowledge and address preoccupying concerns that everyone experiences in daily life—and save lives.

On Sept. 18, 2024, ABC participated in a roundtable at the White House in Washington, DC, that convened more than a dozen leading corporations, business groups and government leaders to highlight the importance of recovery-ready and recovery-friendly workplaces and share best practices. At the roundtable, ABC committed to achieve Recovery-Friendly Workplace Certification, incorporate the certification into ABC’s industry-leading STEP Safety Management System® and encourage its 67 chapters and more than 23,000 members to also become certified.

National Recovery Friendly Workplace Institute

The National Recovery Friendly Workplace Institute is an initiative of the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, dedicated to advancing the field of recovery. The Institute certifies national employers through a rigorous certification process, and provides guidance to states looking to establish or expand local-level RFW programs. Learn more about GRI at https://rfwinstitute.org.