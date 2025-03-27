Taco Partners with the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce

PROVIDENCE, RI — Taco has recommitted to its partnership with the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce. This collaboration enhances Taco’s ongoing mission to foster economic growth, professional development, and community empowerment across Rhode Island. The company currently has its corporate HQ in Cranston, RI, only five miles from Providence.

Together, Taco and the Chamber will work together to Move Rhode Island Forward, focusing on creating opportunities for local businesses, supporting fellow Rhode Islanders, and building stronger communities.

Partnership Highlights

Workforce Development: Taco will support Chamber initiatives that enhance workforce training and career development across Rhode Island.

Community Engagement: Together with the Chamber, Taco will continue to invest in initiatives that build stronger, more resilient communities.

Local Business Support: The partnership will provide a platform for local businesses to collaborate and grow, creating an environment that fosters innovation and prosperity.

“We’re proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce to continue our mission of moving Rhode Island forward,” said Cheryl Merchant, CEO of Taco. “This collaboration amplifies our dedication to the people, businesses, and communities that make Rhode Island such a special place to live and work. By working together, we are ensuring a stronger and brighter, future for all.”



Since 1920, Taco has been a global leader in the heating and cooling industry. The company has worked to partner with local communities to create a sustainable future.

To learn more about Taco’s partnership with the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce and how the partnership is working to move Rhode Island forward, visit www.tacocomfort.com/careers.