Taco to Showcase Mission-Critical Solutions at Data Center World 2025

Taco has announced its participation at Data Center World 2025, taking place April 14-17 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. Taco will be highlighting its latest innovations in energy-efficient cooling solutions at booth #424. Attendees will have the chance to explore Taco’s mission-critical products designed to optimize cooling systems and drive sustainability in data centers.

Innovative Solutions for a Sustainable Future

The Taco booth will feature a range of groundbreaking products that offer exceptional performance and energy efficiency, including:

Thermal Energy Storage Tanks

SKV Self-Sensing Vertical In-Line Pumps

Stainless Steel Pumps and Circulators

These solutions are engineered to improve cooling efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and support the increasing demands of data centers. Taco continues to offer innovative technologies that deliver reliable, sustainable performance.

Special Presentation by Greg Case