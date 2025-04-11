Taco to Showcase Mission-Critical Solutions at Data Center World 2025

Latest from Around the Web
Sponsored
Taco has announced its participation at Data Center World 2025, taking place April 14-17 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. Taco will be highlighting its latest innovations in energy-efficient cooling solutions at booth #424. Attendees will have the chance to explore Taco’s mission-critical products designed to optimize cooling systems and drive sustainability in data centers.
Innovative Solutions for a Sustainable Future
The Taco booth will feature a range of groundbreaking products that offer exceptional performance and energy efficiency, including:
- Thermal Energy Storage Tanks
- SKV Self-Sensing Vertical In-Line Pumps
- Stainless Steel Pumps and Circulators
These solutions are engineered to improve cooling efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and support the increasing demands of data centers. Taco continues to offer innovative technologies that deliver reliable, sustainable performance.
Special Presentation by Greg Case
- Current and emerging technologies for emergency backup cooling and surge compensation in data centers
- Developing realistic system requirements for optimal performance
- Selecting a reliable TES methodology that supports system criteria
This session provides an invaluable opportunity for attendees to learn about the latest advancements in data center cooling technologies and how they can help improve system efficiency and reliability.
Visit the Taco booth, #424, for an opportunity to network, explore new technologies, and discover how Taco can help optimize systems for the future.
For more information, visit Mission Critical at www.tacocomfort.com.