Contractors, Advocates Rally on Beacon Hill for Annual Plumbing Industry Day

"Greywater is the future of water preservation," said Jim Vaughan, Business Manager for Plumbers & Gasfitters Local 12. "Every building should have a greywater system. Residential, new builds, every house should have a graywater system... Think of the relief on the aqueducts, the wells, the public water supply if water was collected and just used for flushing toilets and irrigation."

"It was a great day and an honor to be joined by Governor Healey as well as many other elected officials and policymakers to discuss the issues most important to our industry, including water conservation, water safety, a responsible energy transition and strict licensing standards," added Andrew DeAngelo, Executive Director of the Greater Boston Plumbing Contractors Association. "Responsible energy policy and robust economic strategy help build our communities and ensure that good businesses that support working families thrive across eastern Massachusetts."



Several lawmakers, as well as the governor, stopped by to meet with the plumbing groups, while plumbers, inspectors, contractors and other industry professionals went door-to-door to advocate for a variety of issues with lawmakers.