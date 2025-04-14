Latest from Around the Web
Contractors, Advocates Rally on Beacon Hill for Annual Plumbing Industry Day
April 14, 2025
BOSTON, MA — Plumbers, contractors and industry leaders met with Gov. Maura Healey and top lawmakers to support policies to improve water conservation and safety and protect good-paying jobs in the trades at the annual Plumbing Industry Advocacy Day.
Members of Plumbers & Gasfitters Local 12; the Greater Boston Plumbing Contractors Association; the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO), Plumbing, Heating, Cooling Contractors of Massachusetts; several Massachusetts regional plumbing & plumbing inspector associations; and other industry advocates met with lawmakers at the State House to discuss several pieces of pending and potential legislation, including:
- A bill to increase the safe and efficient reuse of greywater—wastewater from sinks, showers and laundry that can be treated and repurposed to conserve water
- Removing lead from water sources at schools
- Removing "forever chemicals"—PFAS—from contaminating drinking water, soil and consumer products
- Requiring licenses for drain cleaners
- A balanced energy policy that includes a diverse mix of sources to ensure reliability, affordability, and stable workforce while gradually reducing dependence on natural gas
-
Using Artificial Intelligence and technological advances to support, rather than replace, workers
"Greywater is the future of water preservation," said Jim Vaughan, Business Manager for Plumbers & Gasfitters Local 12. "Every building should have a greywater system. Residential, new builds, every house should have a graywater system... Think of the relief on the aqueducts, the wells, the public water supply if water was collected and just used for flushing toilets and irrigation."
"It was a great day and an honor to be joined by Governor Healey as well as many other elected officials and policymakers to discuss the issues most important to our industry, including water conservation, water safety, a responsible energy transition and strict licensing standards," added Andrew DeAngelo, Executive Director of the Greater Boston Plumbing Contractors Association. "Responsible energy policy and robust economic strategy help build our communities and ensure that good businesses that support working families thrive across eastern Massachusetts."
Several lawmakers, as well as the governor, stopped by to meet with the plumbing groups, while plumbers, inspectors, contractors and other industry professionals went door-to-door to advocate for a variety of issues with lawmakers.
The plumbing industry, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail, has a combined direct economic impact in Massachusetts exceeding $759 million and supports over 4,600 jobs. The industry generates more than $335 million in annual tax revenue for the Commonwealth, while the service and construction side of the industry includes more than 11,000 Journeyworker licensees, 6,000 Master licensees, 5,000 Apprentices, 450 Inspectors, 1200 Corporations, as well as independent businesses.
