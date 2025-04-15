Progress Continues on Duravit’s Climate Neutral Ceramic Plant in Canada

Next Steps

“As the Matane facility approaches completion later this year, we are very optimistic about the growth opportunities on the horizon for North America,” says Bob Downie, President & CEO of Duravit USA, Inc. “Our local-for-local product manufacturing and distribution strategy will have a significant impact on the US and Canada, supporting strategic sales initiatives as well as optimizing our supply chain and customer support capabilities to ensure consistently high quality products.”



“We’re expecting the first toilet to roll out of the new facility in Canada in the third quarter of 2025,” says Christian Gilles, formerly Production Manager at the Hornberg facility, and now Head of Manufacturing in Matane.



Gilles established residence in Matane last September, moving with his family from Germany to Canada to oversee the plant’s ongoing construction and development. Strategic hiring remains a key focus at this stage with full capacity by 2026. Duravit expects the plant to support 240 highly skilled jobs—a major economic boost for the region. The Matane facility will produce toilets and other products specifically for the North American market, 100% Canadian-made. The new plant’s strategic location on the Saint Lawrence River simplifies logistics and distribution, which saves up to 1,500 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

Craftsmanship and Technology

The technology for the first electric roller kiln for sanitary ceramics was developed by the world’s leading industrial kiln manufacturer, Riedhammer, based in Nuremberg, Germany. Riedhammer is also a subsidiary of the multinational SACMI group, headquartered in Imola, Italy. The kilns will be operated almost entirely using renewable hydroelectric power, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by up to 8,500 tons each year.

In addition to the state-of-the-art kilns, Duravit is assembling an experienced team to ensure the Matane plant produces ceramic consistent with Duravit’s durability and high quality standards. The facility is also investing in a driverless transport system, robotic glazing, chamber drying, advanced quality control methods, and an administrative wing with an exhibition center to welcome customers.

Company Commitment

The new Matane plant joins the expansive network of Duravit production facilities worldwide. It also supports the brand’s global growth strategy, which focuses on procuring resources locally and targeting the products it manufactures for the local markets.



As an energy-intensive company, Duravit AG is aiming to be entirely climate-neutral by 2045 and avoid CO2 offsetting as far as possible.