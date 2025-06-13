HometownH2O Collaboration Upgrades OH Family’s Water Access

Over the last two years, they have had to travel around to different friends’ homes to shower and do laundry on the weekends, which made it difficult to do much else. Outside of daily tasks, the family’s limited water supply prohibited them from many of the hobbies they routinely enjoyed, such as gardening, backyard bonfires and exercising.

“Everything in our daily lives was more difficult without water. I will feel so much better when we can finally turn the faucet back on, given our reality of floating around to different friends’ houses to take showers, cook food or do laundry,” said Meg Olson, Water Well Trust beneficiary. “It was such a relief to get the call from the Water Well Trust, knowing our family would soon have access to water in our own home.”

Innovative Solutions

Along with a new well, project partners worked to build a wooden access ramp for Megan. They also provided other services, such as yard cleanup and installing a basketball hoop. Donations from local distributor Warren Pump & Supply Co., well driller and pump installer Seismic Drilling Co., as well as The Vinyl Institute, who donated PVC piping material, rounded out the project and were instrumental to its success.

"Hearing what the Olson family has gone through the past two years makes it meaningful to be a part of this incredible project that will ensure water security for years to come,” said Alex Rodriguez, Market Development Manager at Xylem. “Our mission at Xylem is to find innovative solutions to make a water-secure world, so being able to support the positive change in the Olson family’s living situation is an honor.”