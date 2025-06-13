BrassCraft Appoints Brian Leahy Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Leahy brings over 21 years’ experience in wholesale distribution, specifically in sales, service and operational management. Most recently, he served as Sr. Director of Sales, Renovations at HD Supply, a position he held for four years. Prior, Leahy spent five years as the Vice President of Sales – Solutions for The Home Depot.

"We welcome Brian as our new Vice President of Sales and Marketing,” says Vishal Singh, President, BrassCraft Manufacturing Company. “With a proven track record of driving growth and building high-performing teams, I’m confident that he will be a key force in implementing our strategies and future success.”

Leahy resides in Florida with his wife, Amanda, and three children, Hunter, Grant and Reagan, where he enjoys outdoor activities, coaching sports, and camping. He holds a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in management from the University of North Florida.

"I'm thrilled to step into the role of VP of Sales and Marketing and join a team that’s built a reputation for quality, reliability and craftsmanship," said Leahy. “I’m excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to driving innovation, building strong partnerships and expanding our brand footprint.”

