    • BrassCraft Appoints Brian Leahy Vice President of Sales and Marketing

    Leahy brings over 21 years’ experience in wholesale distribution, specifically in sales, service and operational management.
    June 13, 2025
    2 min read
    684c3c6b96d5be05c2099402 Brasscraft

    NOVI, MI – June 12, 2025 – BrassCraft Manufacturing Company, a leading manufacturer of rough plumbing products, is pleased to announce that Brian Leahy has joined the organization as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

    BrassCraft
    Brian Leahy.
    Brian Leahy.

    Leahy brings over 21 years’ experience in wholesale distribution, specifically in sales, service and operational management. Most recently, he served as Sr. Director of Sales, Renovations at HD Supply, a position he held for four years. Prior, Leahy spent five years as the Vice President of Sales – Solutions for The Home Depot.

    "We welcome Brian as our new Vice President of Sales and Marketing,” says Vishal Singh, President, BrassCraft Manufacturing Company. “With a proven track record of driving growth and building high-performing teams, I’m confident that he will be a key force in implementing our strategies and future success.”

    Leahy resides in Florida with his wife, Amanda, and three children, Hunter, Grant and Reagan, where he enjoys outdoor activities, coaching sports, and camping. He holds a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in management from the University of North Florida.

    "I'm thrilled to step into the role of VP of Sales and Marketing and join a team that’s built a reputation for quality, reliability and craftsmanship," said Leahy. “I’m excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to driving innovation, building strong partnerships and expanding our brand footprint.”

    For more information, visit brasscraft.com.

    Sign up for Contractor Newsletters
    Get the latest news and updates.

    Related

    NIBCO Promotes Figuly to Director, Wholesale Sales-East
    5 Things Plumbers Should Know Before Starting a Water Treatment Company
    Prevent Basement Flooding with the Flood-Guard
    Sponsored
    Mid-Size Machine with More Muscle - Sewerooter T-4™
    Sponsored

    Voice Your Opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor, create an account today!