Watts Merges Nexa and The Detection Group

NORTH ANDOVER, MA — Watts Water Technologies ihas announced the strategic merger of two of its flagship digital brands, Nexa™ and The Detection Group™, creating a comprehensive solution for Intelligent Water Management across commercial buildings.

The combination brings together Nexa, Watts’ powerful intelligent water management platform, with The Detection Group’s market-leading wireless leak detection technology, trusted by Fortune 500 companies, life science manufacturing facilities, hospitality properties, healthcare systems, luxury multi-family properties, and major universities across North America.

Unified Vision

“This is more than a product integration, it’s a unification of vision,” said Matt Barth, President of The Detection Group. “By joining forces with Nexa, we’re delivering a smarter, more responsive system that allows our customers to be more thoroughly protected than ever from the costly impacts of water damage.”

David Benaiges, VP of Watts Digital, added, “Nexa and The Detection Group each bring years of innovation to the table. Together, they reflect Watts’ commitment to building a safer, more sustainable water future, all while giving our customers unprecedented visibility and control over their unique water systems.”

With the intelligent water management Nexa provides, building owners, engineers, and operators can:

Protect people and assets from the costly impacts of water damage through real-time leak monitoring, alerting, and full shut off capabilities.





Manage building systems through one powerful, cloud-based dashboard, leveraging sensing technology that both integrates seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and lives within select Works with Nexa equipment.





Save water, energy, time, and labor with water usage tracking, remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and actionable reporting.

At the Forefront

This union further positions Watts at the forefront of sustainable building innovation and supports the evolving needs of customers seeking smarter, more connected solutions for water safety and conservation.

Customer Success Managers will be reaching out to existing TDG customers in the coming months to provide details about the exciting new capabilities available in the Nexa platform, and to develop their migration plans. Current Nexa customers can begin expanding their leak protection capabilities with TDG’s industry-leading technology in August.

For more information please visit www.nexaplatform.com and www.thedetectiongroup.com.