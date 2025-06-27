    • Watts Launches Q3 “Learn & Win” Sweepstakes Featuring Golf-Themed Prizes

    Promotion is set to run from July 1 through September 30, 2025.
    June 27, 2025
    Watts
    Watts has announced the launch of its Q3 edition of the Learn & Win Sweepstakes, set to run from July 1 through September 30, 2025. Designed with golf enthusiasts in mind, this quarter’s promotion offers premium, name-brand prizes that aim to elevate a player’s game both on and off the course. 

    The Learn & Win Sweepstakes  rewards customers for expanding their knowledge of Watts’ industry-leading solutions. By participating in training opportunities, customers deepen their understanding of Watts’ solutions while gaining the chance to win one of several high-end golf prizes. 

    To enter, customers earn Learn & Earn tickets by completing Watts training through eLearning modules, attending Lunch & Learns, or participating in in-person sessions at a Watts Learning Center. Each ticket serves as an entry into the prize drawing of their choice. The more training completed, the more opportunities customers have to win.

    For more information about the Q3 Learn & Win Sweepstakes, visit watts.com/learnandwin.

