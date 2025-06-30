Rheem® Partners with Atlanta Habitat for Humanity® to Make Homeownership a Reality for Local Military Veteran
ATLANTA, GA — Rheem®, an Atlanta-based manufacturer of heating, cooling and water heating products, culminated a month of celebrations for its 100th anniversary with a home build sponsorship and dedication ceremony on June 28 in partnership with Atlanta Habitat for Humanity®.
“A Passion for Possibilities and Commitment to Partnership are two of Rheem’s pillars for our Centennial year and serve as the foundation for bringing teams together to make a meaningful impact in the communities where we live and work,” said Dipa Homer, Executive Vice President, Global Human Resources and Communications, Rheem.
“Rheem has a strong commitment to supporting veterans and veteran-focused organizations,” said Alex Housten, Chief Operations Officer, Rheem. “We are honored to participate in the home build and dedication ceremony for this deserving family and support Atlanta Habitat for Humanity in its mission to revitalize neighborhoods and empower families through homeownership.”
The project was made possible through the Atlanta Habitat for Humanity Builders Blitz Build, an annual event where local construction and industry professionals unite to construct multiple homes in a short time frame.
Rheem continues to commemorate its 100th anniversary in 2025, underscoring its dedication to uplifting and serving the community through its philanthropic arm, Heart of Comfort™. To learn more about Rheem and its century of partnership and possibilities, visit www.rheem.com/100.