    • Rheem® Partners with Atlanta Habitat for Humanity® to Make Homeownership a Reality for Local Military Veteran

    Rheem sponsors home build as part of company's 100th anniversary celebrations.
    June 30, 2025
    Dozens of Rheem's metro-Atlanta based employees volunteered in the building and landscaping process.
    ATLANTA, GA — Rheem®, an Atlanta-based manufacturer of heating, cooling and water heating products, culminated a month of celebrations for its 100th anniversary with a home build sponsorship and dedication ceremony on June 28 in partnership with Atlanta Habitat for Humanity®. 

    “A Passion for Possibilities and Commitment to Partnership are two of Rheem’s pillars for our Centennial year and serve as the foundation for bringing teams together to make a meaningful impact in the communities where we live and work,” said Dipa Homer, Executive Vice President, Global Human Resources and Communications, Rheem.  

    The project was made possible through the Atlanta Habitat for Humanity Builders Blitz Build.
    Rheem donated and installed a new water heater and HVAC unit while dozens of its metro-Atlanta based employees volunteered in the building and landscaping process. The new homeowner, Michael, a father of five and a military veteran, has lived in Atlanta for nearly a decade.  

    “Rheem has a strong commitment to supporting veterans and veteran-focused organizations,” said Alex Housten, Chief Operations Officer, Rheem. “We are honored to participate in the home build and dedication ceremony for this deserving family and support Atlanta Habitat for Humanity in its mission to revitalize neighborhoods and empower families through homeownership.”   
     
    The project was made possible through the Atlanta Habitat for Humanity Builders Blitz Build, an annual event where local construction and industry professionals unite to construct multiple homes in a short time frame. 

    Rheem continues to commemorate its 100th anniversary in 2025, underscoring its dedication to uplifting and serving the community through its philanthropic arm, Heart of Comfort™. To learn more about Rheem and its century of partnership and possibilities, visit www.rheem.com/100.   

