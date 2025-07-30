New Leader Joins mSupply's Commercial Operations

Customer-First

With more than 15 years of industry experience, Ellis is leading the company's customer relationship management system, overseeing development of its self-service branch program and managing oversight of its sales systems. That includes sales training, analytics and reporting, along with inside sales development, across the enterprise.

“Paul's expertise in sales leadership is a perfect fit for mSupply's customer-first focus,” said Phil Mause, Chief Operating Officer. “His proven commitment to customer satisfaction aligns with our approach to service and we look forward to incorporating his thoughts and experiences into our business.”

Most recently, Ellis served as Senior Director of Sales Operations at HD Supply, where he was responsible for sales organizational design and strategy that led to consistent double-digit growth and increased customer satisfaction. Prior to that, he held a range of sales leadership roles for Hubbell Incorporated, Fresh Water Systems and Grainger. He holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Clemson University and a master’s in business administration from the University of North Carolina.

Vision for the Future

“I'm excited to work alongside a team that is focused on customer care and upwards growth,” Ellis said. “I hope to contribute the lessons I've learned over the years to mSupply's customer-oriented trajectory as we work together to establish a clear vision for the future of distribution leadership.”

In March, mSupply announced that it was changing the name of its parent company from Marcone, the multi-vertical distribution giant that has more than tripled in size during recent years. Under the Marcone name, the company significantly expanded its geographic reach, product offering and addressable market through nine strategic acquisitions in the HVAC, plumbing and pool and spa sectors.

For more information, visit www.marcone.com.