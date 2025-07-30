NIBCO Promotes Hummel to Director, Sales Enablement

In this newly created role, Hummel will lead the development and implementation of a strategic sales enablement program designed to equip the sales team with the tools, training, and insights they need to succeed. He will collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment between sales strategy and broader business goals, with a focus on delivering greater value to customers and enhancing the overall customer experience.

Hummel joined NIBCO in March 2023 as Commercial Sales Manager and brings more than 25 years of industry experience, including leadership roles such as director of marketing and director of wholesale sales.

“Will’s industry background plays a vital role in ensuring the success of this strategic new position,” said Joe Choflet, Vice President, sales and marketing, NIBCO. “His guidance will enable our sales team to elevate customer service, deepen partnerships, and contribute to NIBCO’s sustained growth.”

Hummel holds a bachelor’s degree in history and economics from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh.