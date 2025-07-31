Seven Seas Water Group and City of Alice Celebrate Commissioning of State’s First Public-Private Brackish Water Desalination Plant

ALICE, TX —(BUSINESS WIRE)— Seven Seas Water Group (“SSWG”), a multinational provider of Water-as-a-Service® (“WaaS®”) solutions, in partnership with the City of Alice, officially commemorated the launch of Texas’ first public-private brackish water reverse osmosis desalination facility. The “First Water Celebration”, held on July 29, 2025, marked a historic moment for the city as the plant delivers a drought-resilient source of clean, safe, and potable water to local residents.

The event brought together elected officials and community stakeholders to celebrate a groundbreaking advancement in sustainable water infrastructure. The milestone represents a powerful step forward in addressing regional water scarcity through innovation and collaboration.

Forward-Thinking

This facility, when delivering at full capacity, will provide up to 2.7 million gallons per day of high-quality drinking water, significantly enhancing water security in a region impacted by prolonged drought. Supported by the Texas Water Development Board, the project exemplifies a forward-thinking solution that can be replicated across other communities facing similar environmental challenges.

"This project in Alice represents a blueprint for how communities can take control of their water future,” said Henry Charrabé, CEO of Seven Seas Water Group. “By transforming brackish groundwater into a safe and reliable source of drinking water, we’re helping cities build resilience and independence in the face of growing water challenges. We’re incredibly proud to see this plant already delivering real results and benefits to the local population. We extend our sincere thanks to the team at the City of Alice, local leaders, the Texas Water Development Board, and every partner, engineer, and team member who brought this vision to life."

Water-as-a-Service Model

The new plant harnesses cutting-edge reverse osmosis technology to provide a long-term, environmentally responsible solution to water scarcity. As the first public-private partnership of its kind in Texas focused on brackish water treatment, the project introduces the state to the benefits of the Water-as-a-Service® model, which enables rapid deployment of water infrastructure without requiring upfront capital.

“This facility marks a significant leap forward for our city,” said Michael Esparza, City Manager of Alice. “It’s more than infrastructure—it’s a promise to our community that we are investing in a secure, sustainable future. By leveraging advanced desalination technology and trusted partnerships, we are strengthening our resilience, protecting public health, and enabling long-term economic growth. This success is the result of visionary collaboration, and we are proud to stand alongside Seven Seas Water Group and the Texas Water Development Board in leading this charge.”

Model for the Future

The Alice Brackish Water Desalination Plant stands as a scalable model for future water solutions across Texas and the nation. With demand for reliable water infrastructure growing, public-private partnerships like this one will be essential to safeguarding communities in the face of climate uncertainty and resource constraints.