Jennifer Wolfenbarger Joins Franklin Electric as Chief Financial Officer

FORT WAYNE, IN — Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) has announced that Jennifer Wolfenbarger has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Accounting Officer. As a core member of the executive leadership team, Wolfenbarger will help shape the company’s financial future by enabling growth and overseeing fiscal accountability for the entire organization.
Value-Driven
“Jennifer’s experience is exceptional, and we could not have selected a more well-rounded and dynamic candidate to fill this position,” said Joe Ruzynski, CEO of Franklin Electric. “She is value-driven to the core, and her passion for implementing continuous improvement will be an incredible asset to our people, our shareholders and our customers.”
Throughout Wolfenbarger’s career, she has lent her financial expertise to her community, serving as the Treasurer on three not-for-profit boards. While at Owens Corning, she was the executive sponsor for the company’s Latin America Women’s Initiative Network, and she often mentors at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, providing professional guidance. Her career has taken her to the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Netherlands, Maryland, Michigan, South Carolina, Georgia, Illinois and Ohio. She is excited to be returning to her Indiana roots in her new role and will be relocating to the Fort Wayne area.
Growth and Innovation
“This is an incredible opportunity to support Franklin Electric’s commitment to growth and innovation,” said Wolfenbarger. “I’m thrilled to work alongside a highly talented and dedicated global team that values collaboration, teamwork, growth and development.”