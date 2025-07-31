Jennifer Wolfenbarger Joins Franklin Electric as Chief Financial Officer

Value-Driven

Wolfenbarger has served in divisional CFO roles at some of the country’s most recognizable and growth-minded manufacturing companies, including Caterpillar, Stryker and most recently Owens Corning. In her role at Owens Corning, Wolfenbarger oversaw strategic planning, investor relations, compliance and financial reporting for the company’s $4 billion global insulation business. This included 50 manufacturing and distribution sites around the world.

“Jennifer’s experience is exceptional, and we could not have selected a more well-rounded and dynamic candidate to fill this position,” said Joe Ruzynski, CEO of Franklin Electric. “She is value-driven to the core, and her passion for implementing continuous improvement will be an incredible asset to our people, our shareholders and our customers.”

Throughout Wolfenbarger’s career, she has lent her financial expertise to her community, serving as the Treasurer on three not-for-profit boards. While at Owens Corning, she was the executive sponsor for the company’s Latin America Women’s Initiative Network, and she often mentors at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, providing professional guidance. Her career has taken her to the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Netherlands, Maryland, Michigan, South Carolina, Georgia, Illinois and Ohio. She is excited to be returning to her Indiana roots in her new role and will be relocating to the Fort Wayne area.

Growth and Innovation

“This is an incredible opportunity to support Franklin Electric’s commitment to growth and innovation,” said Wolfenbarger. “I’m thrilled to work alongside a highly talented and dedicated global team that values collaboration, teamwork, growth and development.”