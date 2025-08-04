Diversified Heat Transfer Expands Rep Network in Rocky Mountain Region

TOWACO, NJ — Diversified Heat Transfer, Inc. (DHT), a premier engineering and manufacturing company of heat transfer equipment, has announced a significant expansion of its sales network into the mountain states. DHT has partnered with Shamrock Sales, Inc., a respected manufacturer's representative firm, to offer DHT products across Colorado, Montana and most of Wyoming.

Shamrock Sales

Shamrock Sales, based in Denver, Colorado, has been a trusted name in hydronic heating, cooling and plumbing since its establishment in 1997. Known for their deep expertise and commitment to customer service, Shamrock partners with leading manufacturers to provide solutions for a wide range of systems. The company not only offers plumbing and heating equipment, but also provides products for snowmelt, towel warmer, low mass radiator, air elimination, expansion control, and other applications.

“We are ecstatic that Shamrock has doubled down with us and added our DHT line to their offerings,” said Chris Bove, DHT's National Sales Manager. “They have been successfully representing our Sussman Electric Boiler brand for years, and their unparalleled experience and industry knowledge in the region makes them the ideal choice to partner with DHT as well,” he later added.

Steve Duggan, Principal at Shamrock Sales, stated “Representing DHT in our market presents a tremendous opportunity for us. Our companies are aligned in so many important ways, and DHT’s premier heat exchange equipment and systems are a perfect fit in the markets we serve.”

Comprehensive Product Line

DHT’s comprehensive product line includes water heaters, heat exchangers, steam generators and HVAC coils. In 2022, DHT acquired Sussman Electric Boilers, the industry leader in electric steam and hot water boilers with a century-long legacy. This acquisition underscores DHT’s commitment to innovation, energy efficiency, and cutting-edge technology in the evolving heat transfer landscape.

For additional information visit www.dhtnet.com or e-mail Diversified Heat Transfer at [email protected].