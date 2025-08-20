Powerhouse Consulting Group and Scorpion Partner to Drive ROI for Home Service Contractors

AUSTIN, YC — Powerhouse Consulting Group, a premier consulting firm for field service management (FSM) software implementation, and Scorpion, a leading provider of digital marketing and technology solutions for home services businesses, have announced a partnership designed to help contractors maximize returns from their technology and marketing investments.

Powerhouse is known for helping contractors implement and optimize FSM platforms like ServiceTitan to improve efficiency, streamline operations, and increase profitability. Scorpion is ServiceTitan’s only preferred digital marketing partner, with solutions designed to keep schedules full, drive revenue, and lower customer acquisition costs, turning marketing into a reliable driver of growth. With AI-powered tools for SEO, ads, websites and revenue attribution, businesses get a clear view of what’s working.

Measurable Results

“Technology and marketing must work hand in hand for contractors to see true return on investment,” said Jenny Benbrook, Co-Founder and CEO of Powerhouse Consulting Group. “By aligning Scorpion’s proven marketing expertise with our deep understanding of FSM software, we can help contractors create campaigns that deliver measurable results and sustained growth.”

Kirby Oscar, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Scorpion, added, “Our mission is to help local business owners succeed, and this partnership strengthens that commitment. With Powerhouse ensuring the operational foundation is solid and our team driving the results that matter through marketing, contractors can expect higher conversion rates, more revenue, and a clear understanding of their return on investment.”

More information about Powerhouse Consulting Group is available at mypowerhouse.group.