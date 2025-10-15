Viega’s Ohio Manufacturing Facility Achieves LEED® Gold Certification

MANTUA, OH — Viega North America’s new manufacturing facility in Mantua, Ohio, has earned LEED® Gold (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification from the US Green Building Council (USGBC). The recognition follows the plant’s September opening and underscores Viega’s commitment to sustainable, efficient, and future-ready manufacturing across North America.

LEED Gold Marks a Milestone in Sustainable Manufacturing

The Mantua plant’s LEED Gold designation (Project ID #1000190658) highlights its energy-efficient systems, waste reduction strategies, and fully electrified operations. The facility will soon be featured on the USGBC’s public project directory, showcasing its sustainable design achievements.

“LEED is a transformative tool that ensures a building is designed and operated to achieve high performance, improve human health and protect the environment,” said Peter Templeton, President and CEO, USGBC. “By prioritizing sustainability, the Mantua facility is leading the way in its industry and helping USGBC continue towards our goal of green buildings for everyone within this generation.”

Advanced Systems Drive Energy and Waste Reduction

Built with automation and robotics at its core, the Mantua facility reduces overall energy use while boosting throughput and consistency. A fully electrified backbone supports efficient operations today and creates a direct path to renewable energy in the future.

Key design and process highlights include:

Energy-efficient systems: Automation improves repeatability and precision across production lines.

Fully electrified plant: Infrastructure supports low-carbon operations and renewable integration.

High-performance building envelope: Lighting, controls, and insulation cut energy and water use.

Waste reduction: Reusable and recyclable process frameworks limit material waste.

“This achievement reflects our long-held belief that manufacturing can be both innovative and sustainable,” said Marki Huston, CEO of Viega North America. “Our LEED-certified Mantua facility is a key step toward building a better future for our customers, employees, and the environment.”

Supporting US Manufacturing and Regional Job Growth

Over its first two years, the Mantua facility is expected to create approximately 68 new jobs in Northeast Ohio across operations, maintenance, quality, logistics, and training.

The plant will produce key components of Viega’s press technology lineup, with ProPress® fittings already in production and MegaPress® capacity planned as operations scale. Viega also continues to expand its on-site seminar center and training programs, serving trade professionals across the eastern US and Canada.

For more information visit viega.us.