2026 ABC Top Performers Spotlight High-Volume, Safety-Focused Contractors

WASHINGTON, DC — Associated Builders and Contractors has released its 2026 Top Performers lists, recognizing member contractors for outstanding performance in health and safety, quality, and project execution. Rankings are based on total hours worked, highlighting firms delivering consistent results at scale across the construction industry.

Top Contractors Recognized by Total Work Hours

The No. 1 contractor on ABC’s 2026 Top Performers list is Turner Industries Group, LLC of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The remaining top five include BL Harbert International of Birmingham, Alabama; Performance Contractors Inc. of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Brown & Root Industrial Services, LLC of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and MMR Constructors Inc. of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Together, these firms represent some of the highest-volume builders in the country, executing complex industrial, commercial and infrastructure projects while maintaining a strong focus on safety and quality outcomes.

Safety, Quality and Culture Drive Performance

“These contractors—which build the nation’s most enduring, innovative, high-quality construction projects—develop smart strategies that create a clear path for success, regardless of the circumstances,” said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO. “ABC Top Performers all share commonalities like participation in ABC’s STEP® Health and Safety Management System and ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential. They find opportunity amid uncertainty, embrace competition, cultivate positive company culture, prioritize safety and total human health, invest in leadership and workforce development and implement new technologies. Congratulations to these outstanding merit shop contractors for being employers of choice.”

Merit Shop Excellence at Scale

ABC’s Top Performers lists underscore how merit shop contractors continue to compete and succeed through disciplined safety programs, workforce investment and operational efficiency. Participation in programs such as STEP® and Accredited Quality Contractor reflects a commitment to measurable safety performance, leadership development and continuous improvement—factors increasingly critical for contractors managing large workforces and complex job sites.

Among contractors rated by type of work:

The top general contractor is Turner Industries Group, LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The top trade contractor is MMR Constructors Inc., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The top electrical contractor is MMR Constructors Inc., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The top plumbing/HVAC contractor is TDIndustries Inc., Dallas

The top specialty contractor is Apache Industrial Services, Houston

The No. 1 2026 ABC top-performing contractors by market sector are:

Airport: Hensel Phelps, Greeley, Colorado

Education: Balfour Beatty Construction LLC, Dallas

Entertainment: Tri-City Electrical Contractors Inc., Altamonte Springs, Florida

Government: BL Harbert International, Birmingham, Alabama

Health Care: Robins & Morton, Birmingham, Alabama

High Tech/Data Centers: Faith Technologies Inc., Menasha, Wisconsin

Hospitality: BL Harbert International, Birmingham, Alabama

Industrial: Turner Industries Group, LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Infrastructure: Allan Myers, Worcester, Pennsylvania

Military: M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons, Virginia

Mixed Use: Lithko Contracting LLC, West Chester, Ohio

Museums/Monuments/Parks: MAREK, Houston

Office: Brasfield & Gorrie LLC, Birmingham, Alabama

Parking: Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing, Houston

Religious: Bergelectric Corp., Carlsbad, California

Renewables: Richard Construction Inc., Beaumont, Texas

Residential: Power Design Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida

Retail: Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Downers Grove, Illinois

Sports Complex: BL Harbert International, Birmingham, Alabama

To Qualify

To qualify, Top Performers must achieve Gold status or higher in ABC’s STEP® Health and Safety Management System, which helps the best-performing contractors achieve incident rates nearly seven times safer than the US Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to ABC’s Health and Safety Performance Report.

The honorees also must earn ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential, which recognizes excellence in quality, health and safety performance, talent management, craft and management education and community relations. Through robust programs like STEP and AQC, ABC Top Performers demonstrate they can:

Sustain and grow their businesses, financially and economically

Offer market-competitive compensation, benefit and retirement packages

Commit to industry-leading health and safety

Commit to workforce development, education and creating career opportunities

Develop opportunities for their employees to achieve their career dreams

Cultivate committed leadership

View the 2026 Top Performers lists at abc.org/topperformers.