Watts Water Technologies Named Among Newsweek’s Most Charitable Companies for 2026

NORTH ANDOVER, MA — Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has been named to Newsweek’s list of 2026 Most Charitable Companies, recognizing the manufacturer’s philanthropic efforts and community engagement initiatives.

The annual ranking highlights US-headquartered public companies demonstrating measurable impact through charitable giving, volunteer programs and broader community involvement.

National Ranking Evaluates Corporate Giving and Volunteerism

The recognition was developed by Newsweek in partnership with Statista through a multi-layered evaluation process reviewing the 2,000 largest US-based public companies. Organizations were assessed across three primary channels: a panel survey, social listening analysis and a review of corporate giving and volunteerism metrics.

From that pool, the top 300 companies were selected for the final list, including Watts.

Commitment to Communities and the Water Industry

“As a leader in global water technologies and solutions, it is our responsibility to bring positive impact to our communities, build on our customer-driven innovations, and grow our global charitable initiatives in the coming years. This recognition empowers our people to continue giving back to communities around the world, and continue to know their efforts make a difference for the future,” said Robert J. Pagano Jr., CEO, President and Chairperson of the Board at Watts.

“Every day, we strive to serve and protect the communities where we operate and I’m grateful to our dedicated team members who made this recognition possible by diligently upholding our value-driven culture.”

Continued Recognition for Corporate Responsibility

In the past year, Watts has received recognition from several organizations for its corporate responsibility initiatives and workplace culture, including honors from TIME, USA Today, Barron’s, Handshake and multiple awards from Newsweek.

The latest recognition underscores the company’s broader commitment to advancing water technology solutions while supporting the communities where it operates.

To learn more about Watts’ Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments and initiatives visit www.watts.com/our-story/sustainability.