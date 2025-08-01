SFA Saniflo USA Names Giulio Marcato to Lead US Operations, Succeeding Regis Saragosti

Regis Saragosti

“Giulio brings a strong background in pump technologies and business development across the Americas,” Harel comments. “He has extensive experience in sales leadership, organizational development, and high-performance team building. His approach aligns perfectly with SFA Saniflo’s innovation-driven culture, emphasizing resilience, discipline, and customer focus.”

Marcato succeeds Regis Saragosti, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. Saragosti joined the SFA Group in 2004 and became CEO of SFA Saniflo USA in 2008. Throughout his 17-year tenure, he challenged outdated plumbing conventions and introduced modern, above-floor solutions to the American market. Under his leadership, SFA Saniflo USA became the nation’s leading provider of macerating and grinding toilet systems, transforming how professionals tackle complex plumbing challenges.

“Regis laid a powerful foundation,” says Marcato, commenting on his predecessor. “My priority is to scale our above-floor plumbing solutions further and deliver unmatched value to our partners and their end user customers throughout the United States. As tariffs and regulatory shifts continue to impact our industry, we are focused on reinforcing our supply chain resilience and deepening distributor partnerships to ensure sustainable growth.”

Extensive Experience

Marcato previously served one year as general manager at Greening Energia USA and, before that, five years as regional director Americas and general manager of DAB Pumps, Inc., with responsibility for both the United States and Mexico. He previously held sales and operations management positions for DAB Pumps in Spain, Brazil, and Mexico, serving a total of 20 years at that company.

For more information visit sfasaniflo.com.