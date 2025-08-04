Contractor in Charge and Kanara Technology Enterprise, Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership

More Effective Support

Through the partnership, Kanara CEOwill provide his technological experience with systems and operations software to offer Contractor in Charge’s clients a more complete customer experience. Plaath has more than 30 years of experience in executive and strategic leadership technology and as an asset optimization and business relationship manager.

“This partnership allows us to deliver a complete life cycle of professional services that combine Lorenzo’s hands-on experience and our powerful back-office solutions,” said Contractor in Charge CEO Lynn Wise. “By aligning our services, we can now more effectively support our clients’ needs while providing them with tailored back-office services and an innovative leads management platform.”

Contractor In Charge is known for helping trades businesses run more efficiently by providing reliable outsourced solutions. Kanara Technology Enterprise, Inc. is a consultancy firm providing business strategies and solutions to businesses that want to scale for growth.

"By combining Kanara’s strengths with Contractor in Charge’s offerings, we’re able to deliver unmatched, all-in-one solutions that meet the diverse needs of home service businesses across the industry." Plaath said. “Partnering with Lynn and her team allows us to provide our mutual clients with the strategic office, technical, and leadership support they need to elevate their businesses to the next level.”

Diverse Offering

Together, the Contractor in Charge and Kanara will provide:

Setup, training and optimization of platforms like ServiceTitan Simpro

Fully integrated accounting services tailored to each platform.

Call center outsourcing to improve responsiveness and service quality.

An AI-driven leads management system called Onepath. It uses AI to respond instantly, schedule appointments and personalize customer interactions, and is backed by 24/7 human support. Onepath can seamlessly integrate with most customer retention management (CRM) systems.

Data migration and cleanup for each platform to ensure reliable system data.

On-site support to ensure home service teams receive the proper training to ease transitions and ensure user adoption.

“We are excited about this partnership and will be reaching out to our clients soon to discuss how we can begin delivering additional value immediately,” Wise said. “This partnership will provide our clients with the tools, expertise and ongoing support they need to thrive in an increasingly automated world.”

With trained industry-experienced employees and integration with a full range of cutting-edge technology platforms, Contractor in Charge allows business owners to cut costs while maintaining the same quality of service.

For more information, visit https://contractorincharge.com/.