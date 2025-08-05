Plymouth Chimney Sweep Company Signs on to Plumbers and Gasfitters Local 12

BOSTON, MA — A fireplace installation and service company, Plymouth Fireplace has unionized as the company owner and its five employees joined Plumbers and Gasfitters Local 12 in an agreement that makes the workers the first in their industry to join the Boston plumbing union.



"They are the first company of their kind to join Local 12 and we could not be more excited," Local 12 Business Manager James Vaughan said. "As members of Local 12, you will have the best health insurance in the industry, top wages and unmatched benefits. Second to none."



Plymouth Fireplace Vice-President Ryan Ward and five home heating technicians were all sworn in to Local 12 during a recent ceremony at the union's hall on Dorchester Avenue in Boston.



“If the plumbing industry has shown anything over the past century, it’s that the right structure, training, and benefits elevate everyone—the companies, the technicians, and the customers. It only seemed right that the hearth industry should take the same step,” Ward said.



The unit is the first in the hearth industry to join Local 12. The company is also believed to be the first chimney company to join a plumbing union in the country.